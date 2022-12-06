Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City police union criticizes Scott's GVRS
The Baltimore City police union responded to the expansion of Mayor Brandon Scott's gun violence reduction strategy program. In a written statement, City FOP President Mike Mancuso blasted the planned ramp-up of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, calling it an irresponsible use of officers, noting the reductions in police ranks over the years.
foxbaltimore.com
Questions remain over the effectiveness of the Mayor’s GVRS crime fighting strategy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The program was piloted in Baltimore's Western Police District at the start of this year. On Tuesday, city officials used charts, graphs, and stats to declare gun violence in the Western District is now trending in the right direction. "I am confident that the strategy is...
foxbaltimore.com
Local pastor weighs in on group violence reduction strategy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expanding the city's group violence reduction strategy. The program will expand into the southwestern and central police districts in the first quarter of 2023, and eventually the entire city by mid-2024. As the city gets ready to expand its group violence...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's 300 homicides leave residents asking if city leaders earned pay raises
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some Baltimore city residents who spoke with FOX45 News say it is not always commonplace for them to earn annual pay raises. Mayor Brandon Scott also ran on a promise to curb crime which won him votes but has yet to be realized. For the 8th...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor collects $5,000 contribution from longtime city contractor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It appears Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is now accepting campaign contributions from longtime city contractor J.P. Grant. Campaign Finance Reports show the mayor's campaign received a $5,000 contribution from the Columbia businessman. Three years ago, Mayor Scott returned a $4,500 contribution from Grant after investigators determined...
weaa.org
Political analyst talks pension bill veto, roles of Baltimore City Council-members
On Monday, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott criticizing his veto of a bill that would allow elected officials to be eligible for pensions in 8 years instead of 12. John Dedie, political analyst joins Gabe Ortis to discuss the push back from...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore-area MS-13 gang members indicted for racketeering conspiracy, murders, attempted murders
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury in Maryland has returned an indictment charging four members of La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang with racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking. Three of the defendants are scheduled to have initial appearances this week in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The...
City Councilman proposes repealing term limits amid battle over pensions
One Baltimore City Council member is hoping to repeal Question K one month after it was overwhelmingly approved by voters.
Four Baltimore MS-13 Gang Members Indicted For Violent Racketeering Conspiracy: DOJ
Four more members of the MS-13 street gang in Baltimore have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland for their roles in a violent racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and attempted murders, according to the Department of Juste. Federal prosecutors announced that four members of MS-13 from...
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify Northwest Baltimore homicide victims
The Baltimore Police Department identified two victims, killed in Baltimore City streets this week. The first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue where they found two victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. 25-year-old Tavaz Myles died at...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center
WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
WBAL Radio
Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
Wbaltv.com
Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation
Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
On two new county councils, more diversity, newcomers and some reinvigorated leaders
Prince George's and Montgomery County councils pick their new leadership — not without controversy The post On two new county councils, more diversity, newcomers and some reinvigorated leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorebrew.com
Come January 1, the mayor’s salary will pass the $200,000 mark
Brandon Scott joins Baltimore’s police commissioner, schools CEO, visitor marketing head, state’s attorney, public works director and just-fired fire chief in the over $200K salary club. It’s that time of year again. No, we’re not talking about the seasonal holidays, but the annual pay increases that are conferred...
Mayor's veto of Baltimore City Council pension plan 'sets us back,' council president responds
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council President sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott saying that his veto of a City Council bill that would alter the requirements tied to a pension plan for elected city officials "sets us back."Last week, Scott announced that he had vetoed City Council Bill 22-0292, which would reduce the number of years needed to qualify for a pension from 12 years to 8 years. The bill required Scott's signature by January.Scott said in a letter to Mosby that he saw multiple problems with the plan to reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City elected officials."At this time . ....
Shooting on The Avenue stirs concern about safety, security in Hampden
BALTIMORE -- A violent shooting on a popular street in Hampden has rattled some of the people who visit the neighborhood."It was about 12:30-1 a.m., something like that, and everything was all blocked off," Baltimore resident Sharon Sanner-Rose said. "So, we suspected something not good happened."The shooting happened in the 1100 block of W. 36th Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Dispatcher audio details some of what happened."Caller heard one shot, smelled gunpowder," the dispatcher said. "Someone yelling, 'You're going to have to use that.'"The dispatcher said the victim—a 32-year-old man—was taken to a local hospital in a car.When police got to the...
foxbaltimore.com
'ETG' Crips gang leader and member sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A U.S. District Judge has sentenced the leader and a member of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore to federal prison for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges. The leader 31-year-old Trayvon Hall, a.k.a "Tru" and "G Tru", was sentenced to 454 months in...
foxbaltimore.com
Back River advocates worried as City DPW will soon resume full control of wastewater plant
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Concerns are being shared from eastern Baltimore County, where a consent order for the embattled Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant will soon come to an end. “Scared, worried, and a little bit angry to be honest,” said Desiree Greaver with the Back River Restoration Committee...
