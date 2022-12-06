Read full article on original website
Related
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
A town in Italy is going to pay people $31,000 to move there, but there's a catch. You must buy and fix up old abandoned homes to get the cash.
The latest Italian town to start paying people to move there is a 1,000-year-old village in the glorious Puglia region of the country's iconic 'boot.'
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
Rare ancient snacks found in sewer of Colleseum revealing what Roman gladiators used to eat
MORE secrets of the ancient Roman Colosseum have been revealed and this time it's the snacks the spectators and even possibly the gladiators enjoyed. Archaeologists have been able to tie a clear thread between today's diet and the people of yesterday through this eye-opening discovery. Since 2021, researchers began placing...
Centre Daily
Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
scitechdaily.com
Lost for Centuries: Scientists Discover Texts From an Ancient Astronomical Catalog
Written over 2000 years ago, the Hipparchus Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt to determine the precise position of fixed stars. Fragments of the Star Catalogue written by the Greek astronomer Hipparchus during the second century BC have recently been discovered by researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Sorbonne University, and Tyndale House (associated with the University of Cambridge). These texts were discovered using multispectral imaging methods after being wiped from a manuscript during the medieval period in order to reuse the pages. The study of these extracts, which was published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, sheds new light on ancient astronomy.
This is the closest point to the middle of the world from the U.S.
Sundial positioned on the equator line in EcuadorPhoto byCredit: Cayambe; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The equator is an imaginary line that lies around the middle of Earth. The imaginary line is halfway between the North Pole and the South Pole at 0 degrees latitude.
45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?
It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
1.4 Million Year Old Skull Of The First European Discovered In Spain
Could this be our distant ancestor?Photo bykerttu/Pixabay. A fossil of what may be the first extant archaic human in Europe was uncovered in Spain's Atapuerca Mountains. The discovery is believed to be connected to a jawbone fragment discovered in 2007 at the same location, just a few meters away but not yet identified, that dates back 1.2 million years. It is unquestionably older than the Pioneer Man's bones, which were discovered in a neighboring cave in Atapuerca in 1997 and are thought to be 850,000 years old.
Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'
Cromartie has gotten numerous comments from followers who say the hack is working on their children.
Kristen Bell explains why she wants her daughters to own the 'nice girl' label
'When they're fighting, I look at them, and I say, you're going to get nothing accomplished,' the star shared.
17 Bumble Screenshots That Are Prime Examples Of Why Modern Dating Apps Are A Struggle
"None of your business," in response to a harmless opening question seems like a bad sign.
Mom accidentally lists baby for sale in hilarious post: Need it ‘gone today’
Lucy Battle was flooded with funny messages on Facebook, with some even asking if they could exchange kids.
Kind stranger wins hearts by helping a kid who got separated from his parents in a metro train
The boy panicked after realizing he failed to deboard the train along with his parents and started crying out loud.
EW.com
Landlord of the Rings: AirBnB's renting out the Hobbiton set so you too can be Tolkien it easy
Real-world got you down? In the mood to go on a hero's journey with your pals to find demonic jewelry? Are you 2 to 4 feet tall?. Well, Airbnb is offering an escape into the Shire, or at least, the Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand that was used for the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.
Dyslexic plumber gets a life-changing boost after his friend built an app that texts for him
It uses AI to edit his work emails into "polite, professional-sounding British English."
What Google's 2022 'trending topics' tell us about ourselves and what we care about
Google's Year in Search is like a modern-day time capsule.
The Living Stones of Romania Called the Trovants: Our Amazing World
Beautiful Living Rocks of Romania --Photo bySource: Nicu Buculei / CC BY-SA 3.0. This truly happens, though it sounds so mysterious and bizarre. Geologists have found that these stones move, albeit very slowly, over the course of their lives. These formations are called trovants. Reportedly some six million years ago a type of geological phenomenon occurred and living rocks or trovants were born. These living stones are said to be rare to Romania and are formed under highly complex circumstances involving seismic shifts. Using a base of sand, sediment, water, and long periods of time.
Comments / 2