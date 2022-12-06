ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 2

Related
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
scitechdaily.com

Lost for Centuries: Scientists Discover Texts From an Ancient Astronomical Catalog

Written over 2000 years ago, the Hipparchus Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt to determine the precise position of fixed stars. Fragments of the Star Catalogue written by the Greek astronomer Hipparchus during the second century BC have recently been discovered by researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Sorbonne University, and Tyndale House (associated with the University of Cambridge). These texts were discovered using multispectral imaging methods after being wiped from a manuscript during the medieval period in order to reuse the pages. The study of these extracts, which was published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, sheds new light on ancient astronomy.
Q 105.7

45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?

It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
Andrei Tapalaga

1.4 Million Year Old Skull Of The First European Discovered In Spain

Could this be our distant ancestor?Photo bykerttu/Pixabay. A fossil of what may be the first extant archaic human in Europe was uncovered in Spain's Atapuerca Mountains. The discovery is believed to be connected to a jawbone fragment discovered in 2007 at the same location, just a few meters away but not yet identified, that dates back 1.2 million years. It is unquestionably older than the Pioneer Man's bones, which were discovered in a neighboring cave in Atapuerca in 1997 and are thought to be 850,000 years old.
justpene50

The Living Stones of Romania Called the Trovants: Our Amazing World

Beautiful Living Rocks of Romania --Photo bySource: Nicu Buculei / CC BY-SA 3.0. This truly happens, though it sounds so mysterious and bizarre. Geologists have found that these stones move, albeit very slowly, over the course of their lives. These formations are called trovants. Reportedly some six million years ago a type of geological phenomenon occurred and living rocks or trovants were born. These living stones are said to be rare to Romania and are formed under highly complex circumstances involving seismic shifts. Using a base of sand, sediment, water, and long periods of time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy