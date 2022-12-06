Read full article on original website
Olivia Dunne Ranks Highest NIL Valuation For Female College Athletes At $2.4M
Using data from On3, The Sports Daily has compiled a list of the top 100 NIL valuations for NCAA female college athletes. With over 8.5 million social media followers, Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old gymnast from LSU, leads all female athletes with a whopping $2.4 million valuation. Dunne reportedly can charge...
milb.com
San Antonio Missions Recognized by Minor League Baseball with Best Community Event
SAN ANTONIO - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday the winners of the 2022 Golden Bobbleheads for top promotional activities and events in six categories. The San Antonio Missions were awarded the Golden Bobblehead for "Best Community Event" from the Uvalde Community Healing Night. The following excerpt is from the...
Eileen Gu Soared to Olympic Greatness While Enduring the Spotlight
In February, freeskier Eileen Gu became the face of the Beijing Olympics when she won three medals—two of them gold—after deciding to represent China and not the United States. Gu, 19, was born and raised in San Francisco, and her mother emigrated from China. Once a child phenom, Gu is now a first-year student at Stanford University, where she’s trying to blend in despite her celebrity status.
