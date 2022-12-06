Read full article on original website
South Dakota men’s basketball coach injured
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson will miss the Coyotes’ game Saturday as he heals from an injury. In a news release, USD says Peterson “suffered multiple injuries from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays.” A USD official says Peterson’s injuries are not life […]
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
Freezing Drizzle And Snow Potential
The area has the potential for ice, and greater than one inch of snow throughout the day Thursday and into Friday. Keep an eye right here, and tune to KIWA for the latest. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory states that mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to four inches, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, with greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday until 6 A.M. Friday.
Freezing Rain Changing to Heavy Snow for Sioux Falls Thursday Night
UPDATE 8:20 AM (12/8/22) Freezing rain changing to heavy snow is expected for the Sioux Falls area Thursday night. About four inches possible in and around the city. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
Winter fastest warming season, according to recent research
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we’ve been slightly below average to start December this year that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Metrological winter is here, which includes the months of December, January and February. Recent research has shown winter is the fastest warming...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
Sioux Falls campaign aims to curb unsafe driving habits
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday morning’s crash at a restaurant along Minnesota Ave. not only resulted in the driver of the vehicle being charged with reckless driving, it almost caused another accident along the road. “The vehicle tried to flee the area, and then drove across...
First Dakota National Bank President retiring at the end of the year
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- A holiday open house was the setting for a retirement recognition of long time First Dakota National Bank President Larry Ness. He says they have grown a lot in his thirty nine years with the bank. Ness says technology has been a big part of that growth. Ness...
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
14th case of bird flu in Nebraska prompts killing of backyard flock
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A small backyard flock was affected by the state’s newest case of bird flu. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the state’s 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed at a backyard flock in Knox County. Less than 10 birds were...
Life changes prompt several restaurant owners to put businesses on market
There are few days off when you own a restaurant. Especially if it’s one of few – or the only – bar and grill in a community. In Lennox, it’s literally called The Only One Bar and Grill, owned by Lenny Lawrence who left behind his career as a Hy-Vee meat manager to pursue his business dream.
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
Colorado GOP censures Vickie Tonkins, says Republican county chair failed to support nominees
The Colorado Republican Party's governing board formally rebuked the El Paso County GOP chair late Monday, asserting in an unprecedented censure resolution that Vickie Tonkins failed in her duty as a party official when she actively opposed numerous Republican nominees just days before the November election. The state party's censure...
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE
A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
‘We are just a bunch of sinners trying to make the world a better place’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls motorcycle group gathers every Sunday to help those in need. For the past 5 years, members of the motorcycle ministry group, The Fam, meet to hand out food to people at homeless shelters. “We just try to do what we can...
Planning for the future proves priceless for family development company
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. It started with a question to the team: What would you be nervous about if the CEO/owner were no longer around?. The answers gave Craig Lloyd the motivation needed to start thinking seriously about succession planning. “The list they...
Home for the Holidays
“Things are going well,” said Jenny Stone LeBrun, of the family’s quadruplets. Everyone — mom, dad, the three older of the crew, and newborns Cru, Grayson, Levi, and Oakley, are finally home after being kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Avera in Sioux Falls since their birth on October 2nd. The quads were ten and a half weeks early.
