Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
BRG Holiday Lights are back and bigger, where you can purchase tickets to ‘Snow & Glow’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and now’s the time to explore holiday events with family and friends. You may have seen one of the many on Bluebonnet in front of Baton Rouge General. The Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General...
Family donates toys in honor son during Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family is giving a little bit of Christmas back to their community in honor of the son they lost. It’s Christmas time, and over at the Central Police Department, volunteers cut and wrap up toys and gifts to give to those in need.
Loved ones celebrate life of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and loved ones are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis. A balloon release was held in her memory Wednesday night (Dec. 8) at Howell Park on Winbourne Avenue. Those who knew her best came together to honor Davis, as they clutched...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its elaborate parades. The holiday season gives us another reason to have a parade. The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5:30pm in downtown Baton Rouge. The parade begins at the Raising Cane’s River Center and ends near the Louisiana state capitol.
Get ready for a list of Christmas events in the City of Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Traditions we all know and love are coming back to the City of Gonzales. City officials will start the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall (120 S. Irma Boulevard). Santa and his...
theadvocate.com
Fiery Crab launches 'Share a Meal' donation drive to support domestic violence survivors
The Fiery Crab's season of giving begins now with the new "Share a Meal" Initiative. The seafood restaurant will support the Iris Domestic Violence Center in Baton Rouge by donating meals for the holidays. Customers dining at any of the restaurant's 13 locations in South Louisiana can purchase a meal...
Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook
Ben Jones, a man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he'd allegedly stolen from his former employer.
brproud.com
DSPD searching for man who allegedly stole girl’s bike
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department is searching for a man who was seen taking an 8-year-old girls bike. Do you recognize the person seen in the picture below?. The man pictured above is accused of stealing the bike “from under a carport on North...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
brproud.com
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
6 Finger Food Musts at Every Acadiana Christmas Party
Christmas and holiday parties may be tradition around the world, but there ain't no party like an Acadiana party.
brproud.com
Dogs allegedly left neglected on Donaldsonville property rescued
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three dogs allegedly left neglected were rescued Friday after a volunteer cruelty investigator traveling down Highway 1 spotted one dog wrapped up around a pole. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) said Jennifer Mistretta stopped at an empty lot where the dog, a black pit...
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three dogs seized, owner to be charged: Louisiana Humane Society
A motorist traveling south on Hwy. 1 north of Donaldsonville reportedly found three dogs living in deplorable conditions. According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, Jennifer Evans Mistretta was driving Dec. 2 when she spotted a dog chained to a pole in an empty lot, which was filled with trash and debris.
NOLA.com
Good Samaritans pull 4, including 2 children, from car submerged in Assumption canal
Two men helped pull a family of four to safety Wednesday morning after their car crashed and sank into a canal along La. 182 in Assumption Parish, Louisiana State Police said. Jeff Lapeyrouse, of Bourg, saw the crash around 8 a.m., pulled over and jumped into the canal to open the Toyota Corolla's doors, troopers said in a statement.
brproud.com
Police in Ascension Parish looking for alleged tool thief
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is looking for a suspect in two thefts. Do you recognize the person in the attached photo?. CGPD said, “The individual pictured is wanted in regards to a theft of tools from a residence and a person of interest in a second residential theft of tools.”
brproud.com
Louisiana woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of vape items
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mercedes Elizabeth Usey, 22, of Thibodaux, is accused of stealing “a large amount of assorted vape items,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alleged theft took place on June 24 at Big E’s Discount Cigarettes located at 2713 LA-1.
theadvocate.com
Mardi Gras 2023 in Baton Rouge: The complete parade list with dates, times
Sure, it's still 2022, football season not done, and 19 shopping days to Christmas. But that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about Mardi Gras (I'm picturing a Hubig's Pie float now). So here goes with Baton Rouge's Carnival parade schedule as of now. As we've learned, everything is subject...
11-year-old runaway from Gonzales found, officials say
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials have reportedly found the missing child they were searching for in Gonzales. Zylan Bailey, 11, has been found safe and unharmed, officials confirmed late Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. ORIGINAL. GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is reportedly looking for a missing Gonzales...
Comments / 0