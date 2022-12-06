ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Family donates toys in honor son during Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family is giving a little bit of Christmas back to their community in honor of the son they lost. It’s Christmas time, and over at the Central Police Department, volunteers cut and wrap up toys and gifts to give to those in need.
CENTRAL, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its elaborate parades. The holiday season gives us another reason to have a parade. The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5:30pm in downtown Baton Rouge. The parade begins at the Raising Cane’s River Center and ends near the Louisiana state capitol.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DSPD searching for man who allegedly stole girl’s bike

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department is searching for a man who was seen taking an 8-year-old girls bike. Do you recognize the person seen in the picture below?. The man pictured above is accused of stealing the bike “from under a carport on North...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Dogs allegedly left neglected on Donaldsonville property rescued

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three dogs allegedly left neglected were rescued Friday after a volunteer cruelty investigator traveling down Highway 1 spotted one dog wrapped up around a pole. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) said Jennifer Mistretta stopped at an empty lot where the dog, a black pit...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three dogs seized, owner to be charged: Louisiana Humane Society

A motorist traveling south on Hwy. 1 north of Donaldsonville reportedly found three dogs living in deplorable conditions. According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, Jennifer Evans Mistretta was driving Dec. 2 when she spotted a dog chained to a pole in an empty lot, which was filled with trash and debris.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Police in Ascension Parish looking for alleged tool thief

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is looking for a suspect in two thefts. Do you recognize the person in the attached photo?. CGPD said, “The individual pictured is wanted in regards to a theft of tools from a residence and a person of interest in a second residential theft of tools.”
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

11-year-old runaway from Gonzales found, officials say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials have reportedly found the missing child they were searching for in Gonzales. Zylan Bailey, 11, has been found safe and unharmed, officials confirmed late Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. ORIGINAL. GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is reportedly looking for a missing Gonzales...
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy