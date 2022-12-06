Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
WETM
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
WKTV
New Hartford police investigating after woman found seriously injured in the middle of the road
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – New Hartford police say a 30-year-old woman is still in serious condition after she was found lying in the middle of the road badly injured last week. According to police, a passerby on Elm Street in Chadwicks called 911 after seeing the woman in the road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer
A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
wxhc.com
Officers Recognized After Situation With Suicidal Person
During the Cortland Common Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6th. The City of Cortland Police Department recognized 5 officers for their work in a situation involving a suicidal person. Lt. Cute with the Cortland City Police Department gave information on that situation saying. “the call came in on November 8th...
Two Sherburne residents arrested following numerous burglaries
Following a lengthy investigation by the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, two Sherburne, New York, residents have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries.
Eaton Fire Chief arrested for contact with a minor
EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint on Monday, December 5 alleging inappropriate contact that occurred between an Eaton man and a female minor. 53-year-old John Latham, the Eaton Fire District Chief, gave a 16-year-old female marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Following a Sheriff’s Department investigation, Latham was arrested on the […]
cortlandvoice.com
Update on man firing weapon in Cortland
The City of Cortland Police Department provided an update on the man who shot an air-soft rifle early Wednesday morning on Union Street. According to a city police report, Jonathan Cepeda, 30, was pointing at what first appeared to be an AR-15 rifle down the street. When officers arrived on scene, Cepeda pointed it at an officer, the report noted.
JC man wanted for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jason Lantry on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
21-year-old airlifted to Syracuse hospital in critical condition after crash in front of her home
Bridgewater, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash in front of her home Monday afternoon, state police said. Emma A. Peduri was backing a 2015 Volkswagen out of her driveway at 729 state Route 8 in the Oneida County town of Bridgewater at 1:30 p.m. At the same time, Justin M. Benedict, 47, of Waterville, was driving a 2019 Hyundai south on state Route 8 past Peduri’s home, troopers said. The vehicles collided as Peduri pulled out of her driveway and into the path of the Hyundai, state police said.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
Man arrested following Otsego County police chase
On December 1st at approximately 1 p.m., Brooks Anderson, 73 of Albany, was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with acting in manner injurious to child in Remsen, police say
REMSEN- A local woman is faced with a child endangerment charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Kimberly S. Roberts, 50, of Remsen, NY was arrested Monday morning by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (<17).
I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to New York State Police, the crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. December 5th on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls in the town of Sherburne, Chenango County. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and...
Baldwinsville man charged in mother’s murder at Village Green condo
BALDWINSVILLE — A 43-year-old Village Green resident has been charged with the murder of his 74-year-old mother. New York State Police responded to a reported suspicious death at 9:39 a.m. […]
