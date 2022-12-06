Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
Dashed Alabama Playoff Hopes Make SEC Happy
Big news in college football this week, of course, was the College Football Playoff selection committee naming its four teams for the playoff — 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. TCU, 4. Ohio State. Alabama was the first team out. Leading up to the selection announcement, Crimson Tide Coach Nick...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play
Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
Alabama Has Impressive Post-Season Record Under Saban
At the end of the 2008 football season, Alabama was ranked first in the nation after ending a long losing streak to Auburn with a 36-0 beatdown. It was Nick Saban’s second year as head coach of the Crimson Tide. Bama was going to the Southeastern Conference Championship Game...
Heisman Trophy winners by year and the contenders they beat
Heisman Trophy winners go down as the most outstanding players in college football. Here’s a look at who got the trophy each year and who they beat. The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony is coming up soon, which means a new member of the Heisman fraternity will be added. Last...
Eagles have a secret weapon they should be playing more
A player on the Philadelphia Eagles defense may have earned himself some extra playing time based off his performance in Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles figuratively and literally bought in this past year, bolstering their roster to give them a chance to contend. Well, 13 weeks into the 2022 season, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL at 11-1.
Comments / 0