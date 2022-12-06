Read full article on original website
radiokmzn.com
PELLA COUNCIL TABLES REPAIRS FOR BOS LANDEN CONFERENCE CENTER
The Pella City Council met this week to discuss proposed repairs to the Bos Landen Conference Center. A public hearing was held on the repairs, which became necessary after a frozen water pipe exploded in the center in 2020. 3 bids were received on the repairs, but while the engineer’s estimate of costs was roughly $750,000, all 3 bids came in at over $1.2 million. With such a high disparity, staff recommended to the council that they table approval of the repairs until the next meeting so they can discuss funding sources for it, and the council followed that recommendation.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in Iowa
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it plans to build another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the major grocery store chain Fareway announced that it plans to build another new supermarket in Norwalk, Iowa, at the corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive.
Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules
Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
County Agencies Respond To Marengo Fire
Yesterday, at approximately 11:15 a.m. several Washington County agencies responded to a call regarding a building explosion and fire at 810 E. South Street in Marengo. Personnel from Wellman Ambulance, Washington County Ambulance, and Washington County Emergency Management were requested to assist with the incident. Members of the Washington County Fire Department also responded, bringing with them fire-fighting foam. The foam is used to more effectively battle fires caused by burning fuels and other combustible liquids.
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
radiokmzn.com
OSKALOOSA POLICE CHIEF GRADUATES FROM SCHOOL OF POLICE STAFF AND COMMAND
OSKALOOSA — The city of Oskaloosa and Oskaloosa Police Department announced the recent graduation of Chief Benjamin Boeke from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Chief Boeke has successfully completed the 22 week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from May 2...
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
radiokmzn.com
ottumwaradio.com
OPD: Men Wrote Bad Checks to Businesses
A pair of men are behind bars after Ottumwa police say they wrote several fraudulent checks to businesses over an extended period of time. 32-year-old Jacob Barnett (left) of Ottumwa and 28-year-old Scott Wright (right) of Morton, Illinois have each been charged with forgery (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against him are pending in court.
iheart.com
GoFundMe page created for Heartland Crush worker hurt in explosion
(Marengo, IA) -- A GoFundMe page is raising money for a Heartland Crush worker who was hurt in the biofuels plant explosion in Marengo. The page aims to raise at least $25,000 for Cody and his wife Taylar. Organizer Dionne Halstead says Cody is in critical condition and on a ventilator after getting severely burnt Thursday. Cody and Taylar have a young daughter and are expecting twin boys in February.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/9/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 33 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX MOTORIST ASSISTS, FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR ACCIDENTS, THREE RETURN CALLS, TWO RESCUES, TWO REPORTS SUSPICIOUS OF ACTIVITY, ONE INCOMPLETE 911 CALL, ONE EXTRA PATROL REQUEST, ONE REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE WANTED PERSON CHECK, ONE CIVIL MATTER, ONE MEET SUBJECT, ONE REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE FIRE ALARM AND ONE ASSIST ANOTHER AGENCY.
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
Investigation underway after Des Moines fire sends woman to the hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines fire sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office along with police and fire units were called to the 400 block of NW 43rd Place on the report of a house fire. The north Des Moines home was fully […]
KCCI.com
Iowa woman hurt in early morning house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is in the hospital following an early morning house fire in Polk County. It happened near the intersection of NW 43rd Place and NW Second Street just after 5:30 Saturday morning. The Polk County Sherriff's Office says the house was fully engulfed in...
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
