ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

'It's Not Vacant': Longtime ArtCraft Building Tenants Given Only Weeks To Leave After Cleveland Police HQ Announcement

By Mark Oprea
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPsZX_0jZ3Lh3X00
Artist Wally Kaplan, of Beachwood, stands in her studio at the ArtCraft Building, where's she worked for the past 15 years.

For some 15 years, the bulk if not the majority of Wally Kaplan's charcoal or pastel portraits have come to life in a small, 625-square-foot studio she shares with two other painters in the ArtCraft Building on Superior Avenue.

Her neighbors have been there even longer: Across the hall, painter Baila Litton has worked out of her space for 30 years; up on the fourth floor, Jesse Rhinehart's been painting for some 28.


Come December 16, Kaplan and the majority of ArtCraft's artistic milieu will have to find another place to work.

The 102-year-old warehouse at 2570 Superior is set to transition ownership to the city of Cleveland as the new home for the police department come 2025. Two-year-old development conglomerate TurnDev will be aiding the handoff to the city from current owner GBX in 2023 for what a recent press release called an "adaptive re-use of a vacant historic building" via a "gut-rehab renovation."

But there's just one minor problem.

"It's not vacant," Kaplan said. "I'm here. There are a lot of people still here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLVMG_0jZ3Lh3X00
The ArtCraft Building at 2570 Superior Avenue. For the past 35 years, the 102-year-old warehouse has hosted an artist's colony that has thrived off dirt cheap rents.


ArtCraft veterans like Kaplan, who thrived off the building's affordable rents and warehouse window vistas, claim that, due to unreliable communication between the owner, manager and tenants, they're being rushed to disperse a commune they've claimed as home for decades.

"I didn't know anything about it until last week," Kaplan said in her studio on Monday, regarding the city's selection. "Obviously they knew something—they had made this proposal. But we didn't know anything about it."

Like ArtCraft's dozens of other tenants, including Cleveland Offset and Baron Image, Kaplan received a letter on September 30 from TurnDev manager Jon Pinney indicating that her leasing format would be ended due to the ArtCraft's age. Kaplan said that tenants like her had a casual, handshake agreement with manager Hanna CRE for freak buyout scenarios — "At least six months notice," she said.


"Given the deteriorated state of the premises," Pinney wrote in the letter, "in order to facilitate restoration, the best course of action is to terminate month-to-month tenancy."

He added: "This is an unexpected inconvenience to you and we are truly sorry." (Pinney did not respond to a call for comment.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrEVP_0jZ3Lh3X00
Artist Jesse Rhinehart, sitting in his studio on the fourth floor of the ArtCraft Building.

Up on the fifth floor, where Jesse Rhinehart's industrial still-lifes have been created and displayed since 1994, there's a similar situation to Kaplan's.


"I'll never find a place this good again," he said, noting that while he'd assumed for years a time would come when he'd be asked to leave, he's not exactly clear how he'll be able to clear out his 1,200-square-foot space in the next ten days.

"The problem with all of them has been the lack of information," he said from his workbench overlooking I-90. "T hey act very secretive and very quiet, and they don't really give you much information until, ‘Well, it’s time to go!’"

Like most of ArtCraft's artists-in-exodus, the plan for Kaplan is to reside in the Twist Drill Building at 4700 Lakeside, along with 70 other artist tenants, many of whom were former ArtCraft's tenants until earlier this year.

But Kaplan sighed when talking about the new space,  knowing she will be paying twice as much at Twist, with half the square footage.


"There's no question this was a bargain here for us, for artists," she said. "Nowhere compares rent-wise. Nowhere."

Guitar Riot is one of the few tenants who reached a deal to stay in their spot past Dec. 16. Owner Brent Ferguson told Scene they'll be moving to a standalone building in Ohio City in "late March."

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 20

Cheryl Bertonaschi
2d ago

when the city wanted to build a new baseball stadium, they did the same thing. The city bought the building that housed the Central Market, and literally kicked out all the stand owners and then torn down the building.

Reply
4
Rhonda Colvin
2d ago

Watch all of the homeless ppl on TV "live".....they ALL HAVE A STORY! Why is any other one different, pack up and go your GENTRIFIER'S are here!!!.....Yikes!😳😳😳😳😳😳😳

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights couple defends plan to build 'dream' home

The owners of a Shelburne Road house in Shaker Heights learned of opposition to their construction plans as they were heading to Israel. Hirsh Henfield, who owns the house with his wife, Deena, said they were on their way to the airport when he learned of opposition to their plans to tear down the existing house at 22276 Shelburne Road and replace it with one that will have 10 bedrooms, three kitchens, a simcha hall and mikvah hot tub.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old indicted for vandalizing FirstEnergy Stadium field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony O’Neal was indicted Wednesday on vandalism and breaking and entering charges for vandalizing the FirstEnergy Stadium field on November 21st. According to Cuyahoga County Court records, O’Neal drove his vehicle to First Energy Stadium climbed a fence and entered the facility. He then...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital

The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man drives motorbike ‘recklessly’ through Crocker Park, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a Cleveland man seen driving “recklessly” through Crocker Park on Dec. 1. Police said around 5:20 p.m., a sergeant saw 42-year-old John Sestokas riding a moped-type vehicle on the wrong side of the street and up on the sidewalk, putting himself and others in danger.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland announces changes to command of city’s police department

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The police department on Tuesday swore in several new leaders as part of changes to its command staff, city officials announced. Sammy Morris, former commander of the Fifth District, has been appointed deputy chief of field operations and will oversee all five police districts, the Bureau of Traffic, and the Bureau of Community Policing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
635
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy