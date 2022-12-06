Read full article on original website
Im Rick James bitch
2d ago
I haven’t seen anything like that since Superman picked up the truck to get his grandpa out
Billyjoe Norwood
1d ago
Young men like this is why we won World War 2 And have our freedoms today! You a hero young man!!!!
A 5-year-old boy was saved by his grandfather after a 10-foot python dragged him into a swimming pool
Beau Blake, 5, survived after being bitten and dragged into a pool by a python three times his size at his family home in Byron Bay, Australia.
Hero girl, 7, saves toddler's life when she spotted the baby slip silently into a public pool and jumped in to save her from drowning
A seven year-old-girl is being hailed a hero after she dived into a public pool without a moment's hesitation to rescue a toddler who could have drowned. Phoebe Van Neil, a year 2 student from Perth, was on holiday at Broome in Western Australia's far north-west with her family this month when she noticed the toddler had fallen in the water.
3-month-old cyanotic baby with no pulse and not breathing saved by firefighters
VALLEY SPRINGS — Firefighters saved the life of a three-month-old baby that stopped breathing.According to Calaveras Consolidated Fire, when firefighters arrived, the baby was not breathing, had no pulse, and was cyanotic (blue). Firefighters on Engine 112 and Engine 113 performed one round of CPR and revived the baby.The child was later taken to Sutter Hospital in Amador County by an American Legion Ambulance and is in stable condition.
Mom of 5 Dies After Fire Pit Accident That Also Severely Injured Son, 11: 'It's Unimaginable,' Says Husband
Nicole Foltz, who suffered burns on nearly 100% of her body, died after a backyard fire pit accident last month, while her son spent 12 days in the hospital A mother of five died after a fire pit accident in her Florida backyard last month, which also severely injured her 11-year-old son. Now, her community is rallying together to help support her family. Nicole Foltz, 38, was spending time with family and friends by an outside fire on Nov. 14 when the tragedy took place, according to Fox...
Harrowing details emerge of lifeguard's desperate fight to save boy, 9, who drowned in a community pool - as authorities break their silence about a giant inflatable pool toy
A lifeguard's desperate attempts to save a boy who drowned in a community pool have emerged as an investigation is launched into the tragedy. Cyrus Buck, 9, was swimming and playing with friends at popular Waikerie Pool in South Australia's Riverland region when he got into serious trouble in the water about 3.30pm on Saturday.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail
Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.
Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy
A never before encountered incidentImage by Michael Kleinsasser from Pixabay. Most headlines include cobras or other types of venomous snakes starting with a victim that had died due to a snake bite, but in this rare and unique case, the snake had died from the bite of a human being. The bite of a cobra snake is lethal and if not administered the antidote against the venom, a person can die within hours.
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Doberman is shot dead by cops as it viciously mauled its owner who was trying to break up two fighting dogs
Police have been forced to shoot and kill a pet Doberman after the dog viciously mauled his owner and left him with serious injuries. Emergency services were called to a home on Flavel Crescent in the South Australian town of Jervois just after 3pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been attacked by a dog.
People are loving this Amazon delivery driver for warning a woman that her house is 'unsafe'
Great info, even better delivery.
Couple Take Selfie Just After Surviving Plane Crash That Killed Two People
A couple posed for a selfie moments after surviving a plane crash that killed two people. The plane crash survivors took a selfie to celebrate their survival after their aircraft hit a fire truck in a crash at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru, on November 18. An individual,...
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".
Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa
A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog
A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
'Sweet' Dog Mauled to Near Death Rescued From Pit Bull Fighting Ring
The heartwarming story of a dog that was rescued in Bahrain after he was discovered barely breathing has inspired people around the world. Sparrow is a pit bull and his long road to recovery started in May 2022 when Soha Al-Awadhi discovered him lying on the roadside. Al-Awadhi is a...
Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries
Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
