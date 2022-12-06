ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Enfield man killed after 7-vehicle crash on I-84 West in West Hartford

By Jenn Brink, Ellie Stamp
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQCxs_0jZ3LVPh00

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died after a seven-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 84 West in West Hartford for several hours on Monday morning, causing significant delays.

One lane reopened at about 12:40 p.m., and all lanes were open by about 2:40 p.m.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. between Exits 44 and 43 and involved two tractor-trailers, a CTtransit bus, a USPS postal truck, a FedEx truck, and two passenger vehicles, according to state police. No passengers were on the bus.

The crash occurred when a Connecticut transit bus was stopped in traffic in a center lane on Interstate 84 West east of the Exit 44 off-ramp and was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer.

Police said the tractor-trailer had been traveling in the right center lane prior to the Exit 44 off-ramp. Police said the tractor-trailer did not stop in time, causing it to collide with the CT Transit bus before striking the passenger side of a FedEx truck stopped in traffic.

According to the police, the FedEx truck hit the back of a Honda Civic. Police said after the CT Transit bus was struck, it traveled into the left-center lane, colliding with the rear end of a Jeep Wrangler Sport and the back of a USPS truck. The Jeep Wrangler Sport was then pushed into a Toyota Rav 4.

The West Hartford Fire Department said the jaws of life were used on multiple vehicles.

State police said multiple people were taken to area hospitals for suspected minor injuries and that one person was killed in the crash.

Gary Michael Carter, 58, of Enfield, was killed. Police said he was driving the tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov . State police also ask anyone with footage of the crash to send it to them.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

