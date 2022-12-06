Read full article on original website
Cape Carteret commissioners to meet Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider contracts for stormwater improvement engineering services when they meet for their monthly session Monday night. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting. The public hearing...
Community Calendar – December 9, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. For complete Christmas Calendar, go to News-Times Christmas Calendar of Events. Christmas Art Walk - The Arts Council of Carteret County is sponsoring the Annual Downtown Morehead City Christmas Art Walk December 17, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m.. The tour will include the new location at 1702 Arendell Street—also the new spot for Carolina Artist Gallery. There will be plenty of parking at that location. The public is invited to enjoy a walking tour of downtown Morehead City galleries and businesses. Food trucks and music will add to the festivities.
Emerald Isle board could vote on McLean-Spell Park plan Tuesday, public hearing to be held before vote
EMERALD ISLE — After months of discussion and debate among residents, Emerald Isle commissioners could vote Tuesday night on a consulting firm’s master plan for McLean-Spell Park. The board will hold a public hearing on the plan during its monthly regular session, which will begin at 6 p.m....
Council votes to allow egress on U.S. 70 a new Smithfield site
NEWPORT - The conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing was reached Thursday during a regularly scheduled council meeting at Newport Town Hall. Members of the council voted unanimously in favor of allowing infrastructure to be built to allow two access points from Highway 70 to a parcel of land that will soon become the site of Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant.
NC business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty […]
School board welcomes one new member, three incumbents; names Wheatly chairperson
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education started its meeting Tuesday with the swearing in of one new member and three incumbents. In addition, members elected Brittany Wheatly of Beaufort as new chairperson and Kathryn Smith Chadwick of Stacy as vice chairperson. Wheatly replaces Clark Jenkins of Morehead City in the lead role, with Chadwick replacing Wheatly as vice chair.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 8, 9 & 10
Wayne Harvin, 63, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. LONNIE PAUL HENDERSON, Morehead City. Lonnie Paul Henderson, 93, of Morehead...
Matters of Records - Deed Transfers
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Loretta Davis to Latour Hotels & Resorts, Inc.; W-27 U-28h Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0. Erica Armitage to Festiva...
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: RebuildNC executive steps down amid scrutiny
NEW BERN, Craven County — An update on the Newschannel 12 investigation into RebuildNC as a top official has now resigned following public scrutiny and pressure from state lawmakers looking into the troubled agency. The NewsChannel 12 investigation began uncovering just some of the problems earlier this year. Bill...
Jones County Emergency Services director passes away
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Emergency Services director passed away unexpectedly on Friday, the department said. In a Facebook post, it was announced that Timmy Pike had passed away. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are […]
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department starts process to purchase new ambulance
CEDAR POINT — The governing board of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department voted Wednesday night to authorize Chief Kevin Hunter to begin the process to obtain a new $441,000 ambulance in a few years. The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency (WCILCA) Board of Directors met in the...
Backyard flock in Carteret County tests positive for Avian Flu
A backyard flock in Carteret County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Carteret County. In late spring and early summer, HPAI...
Marshall Daniels, 78; no service
Marshall Daniels, 78, of Cedar Island, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family. No services are planned at this time. Marshall was born March 26, 1944, to Vernon and Evelyn Daniels. He graduated in 1962 from Atlantic High School, where that same night he left to go long hauling with long time and good friend Robert Daniels. In the fall he enrolled at Lenoir Community College in Kinston, and after a short stint he came home and left for Norfolk to work on a dredge boat. He started out at the bottom as a deckhand and wasn’t long before he became a Launchman and as time went on, he attained the rank of mate. Marshall continued to work on dredge boats until he had a yearning to be back home with family.
Georgia Gaskill, 77; service held
Georgia Styron Gaskill, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 9th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Georgia, known fondly as Carol, was born on...
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43; service Dec. 11
Elmore "Stooky" Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away on November 29, 2022, in Lenoir County, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at God's City of Refuge Church of Newport, NC with Elder Timmy Raynor officiating. Elmore graduated from West...
Kimberly Guyton, 62; incomplete
Kimberly Guyton, 62, of Beaufort, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
SBI releases name of woman killed by Onslow County deputy
HUBERT - The State Bureau of Investigations released the name of the woman shot and killed on Thanksgiving by an Onslow County deputy. A spokeswoman for the SBI said Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon. The shooting occurred on Willow Street near Highway 172 in Hubert. According...
Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17
Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and...
New Bern holds on to beat Grimsley for 4-A title; parade scheduled for Tuesday
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School football is back on top. The Bears won the Class 4-A state title for the fourth time after pulling away for a 40-28 win over Grimsley Friday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. New Bern (16-0) was in its seventh state title game in the modern […]
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
