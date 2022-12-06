Marshall Daniels, 78, of Cedar Island, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family. No services are planned at this time. Marshall was born March 26, 1944, to Vernon and Evelyn Daniels. He graduated in 1962 from Atlantic High School, where that same night he left to go long hauling with long time and good friend Robert Daniels. In the fall he enrolled at Lenoir Community College in Kinston, and after a short stint he came home and left for Norfolk to work on a dredge boat. He started out at the bottom as a deckhand and wasn’t long before he became a Launchman and as time went on, he attained the rank of mate. Marshall continued to work on dredge boats until he had a yearning to be back home with family.

