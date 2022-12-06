Read full article on original website
Related
1037theloon.com
Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife
ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged in Stearns County District Court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife. Waite Park Police responded to a knife complaint on Tuesday and met with a woman who said 24-year-old Bobby Barela stood over her while holding a knife and threatening to stab her.
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
knsiradio.com
No Students Hurt In Kandiyohi School Bus Crash
(KNSI) – A Willmar man crashed his Ford F-250 pickup truck into a school bus Thursday morning in nearby Kandiyohi Township. The accident occurred at approximately 7:22. Minnesota State Patrol says 11 children were on board when the bus was hit. None were hurt. The drivers of both vehicles had non-life threatening injuries. 56-year-old Brian Hinrichs was treated at the scene. 66-year-old Debra Cronen was taken to CentraCare Willmar.
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Derek Edward Fischer has been charged in Douglas County District Court with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. According to the report, Fischer and his business partner are partners and owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal...
Hillman Man Hurt in Morrison County Crash
BUCKMAN (WJON News) -- A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Monday. The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nature Road and 335th Avenue in Morrill Township, about 10 miles southeast of Buckman. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Craig...
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Teen Shot in Face, Man Injured in Rockford Shooting Near 7th Street
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place late last night (Monday 12/5) in a southeast Rockford neighborhood. According to the press release, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South 6th Street around 11:50 pm on Monday. While on the way to the first...
myklgr.com
Employee injured falling off platform onto roof in Kandiyohi County Monday
An Atwater business’s employee was seriously injured falling off a platform onto a roof east of Willmar Monday. On Dec. 5, at about 7:35 p.m., the Atwater Police Department responded to a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Ave. E. on a report of an employee who had fallen and was reporting having leg pain.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
willmarradio.com
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday. The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending December 5, 2022. Nov. 28th: Eric Michael Dorman, 45 of Albert Lea was arrested in Montrose - charge of 1st degree-controlled substance; Eric Scott Everson, 40 of Burnsville was arrested in Monticello - charge of theft; John Michael Huikko, 42 of Buffalo was arrested in Waverly - charges of 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Dayshon Devon Johnson, 24 of Blaine was arrested in Delano - charge of giving peace officer false name of another person; Eli William Nelson, 26 of St Paul was arrested in Albertville - charge of possessing ammo/firearm while under the influence of controlled substance; Susan Maria Potter, 24 of Onamia was arrested in Crow Wing Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Tyler Andrew Rodgers, 36 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - charge of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm; Waylon Gordon Stephens, 42 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of 1st degree-controlled substance; Damante James Williams, 18 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - charge of financial card fraud.
knsiradio.com
Sherburne County Ballot Hand Count Changes Two Votes
(KNSI) — Just a few days after Stearns County finished hand counting its ballots, election officials, including representatives from both major political parties, hand counted votes cast in the 2022 General Election from several Sherburne County precincts. There were four randomly selected precincts in Elk River, Big Lake, Clear...
knsiradio.com
Several Stearns County Committees Have Vacancies
(KNSI) – Stearns County is looking to add members to 16 different boards and committees. The figure includes at least four positions on the Human Services Advisory Committee. It needs a District 2 representative, an at-large representative, an at-large education representative, and student representatives. Members are appointed to three-year...
knsiradio.com
Sartell Tire and Auto Shop Has Elementary Kids Make Company Christmas Card
(KNSI) – Granite City Tire & Auto teamed up with a local elementary school to design the company’s Christmas card. The tire and auto store partnered with first and second-graders at Pine Meadow Primary School in Sartell. General Manager Jesse Nelson talked about how the idea for the project came about. “I wanted to send out Christmas cards this year, and I figured, you know, lets personalize it. Not just make a one-off mailer that some big company put together. We put a little extra effort into it to get involved with the community.”
