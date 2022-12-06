ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

1037theloon.com

Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged in Stearns County District Court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife. Waite Park Police responded to a knife complaint on Tuesday and met with a woman who said 24-year-old Bobby Barela stood over her while holding a knife and threatening to stab her.
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect

Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

No Students Hurt In Kandiyohi School Bus Crash

(KNSI) – A Willmar man crashed his Ford F-250 pickup truck into a school bus Thursday morning in nearby Kandiyohi Township. The accident occurred at approximately 7:22. Minnesota State Patrol says 11 children were on board when the bus was hit. None were hurt. The drivers of both vehicles had non-life threatening injuries. 56-year-old Brian Hinrichs was treated at the scene. 66-year-old Debra Cronen was taken to CentraCare Willmar.
KANDIYOHI, MN
KROC News

Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death

(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
WILLMAR, MN
96.7 The River

2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano

DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
DELANO, MN
96.7 The River

Hillman Man Hurt in Morrison County Crash

BUCKMAN (WJON News) -- A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Monday. The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nature Road and 335th Avenue in Morrill Township, about 10 miles southeast of Buckman. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Craig...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County

(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary

(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending December 5, 2022. Nov. 28th: Eric Michael Dorman, 45 of Albert Lea was arrested in Montrose - charge of 1st degree-controlled substance; Eric Scott Everson, 40 of Burnsville was arrested in Monticello - charge of theft; John Michael Huikko, 42 of Buffalo was arrested in Waverly - charges of 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Dayshon Devon Johnson, 24 of Blaine was arrested in Delano - charge of giving peace officer false name of another person; Eli William Nelson, 26 of St Paul was arrested in Albertville - charge of possessing ammo/firearm while under the influence of controlled substance; Susan Maria Potter, 24 of Onamia was arrested in Crow Wing Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Tyler Andrew Rodgers, 36 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - charge of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm; Waylon Gordon Stephens, 42 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of 1st degree-controlled substance; Damante James Williams, 18 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - charge of financial card fraud.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Sherburne County Ballot Hand Count Changes Two Votes

(KNSI) — Just a few days after Stearns County finished hand counting its ballots, election officials, including representatives from both major political parties, hand counted votes cast in the 2022 General Election from several Sherburne County precincts. There were four randomly selected precincts in Elk River, Big Lake, Clear...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Several Stearns County Committees Have Vacancies

(KNSI) – Stearns County is looking to add members to 16 different boards and committees. The figure includes at least four positions on the Human Services Advisory Committee. It needs a District 2 representative, an at-large representative, an at-large education representative, and student representatives. Members are appointed to three-year...
knsiradio.com

Sartell Tire and Auto Shop Has Elementary Kids Make Company Christmas Card

(KNSI) – Granite City Tire & Auto teamed up with a local elementary school to design the company’s Christmas card. The tire and auto store partnered with first and second-graders at Pine Meadow Primary School in Sartell. General Manager Jesse Nelson talked about how the idea for the project came about. “I wanted to send out Christmas cards this year, and I figured, you know, lets personalize it. Not just make a one-off mailer that some big company put together. We put a little extra effort into it to get involved with the community.”
SARTELL, MN

