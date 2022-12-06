ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102

Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022

The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.
Nuggets lose to Mavericks at home

Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the Dallas Mavericks rallied after squandering a late lead to beat the Denver Nuggets 116-115 on Tuesday night. "Him just giving me confidence, that means a lot," Finney-Smith said. "I'm just happy we got the win." Not that it would be easy. Nikola Jokic had a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining,...
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
Predicting the final five games of Philadelphia Eagles regular season

Many NFL pundits see the Philadelphia Eagles’ final five games as being winnable. Well, this season flew by, didn’t it? It seemed like we were watching the Detroit Lions run around on HBO’s Hard Knocks series a month ago. Here we are. Thanksgiving is behind us which means the Philadelphia Eagles are nearing the regular season’s home stretch.
