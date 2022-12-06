Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Woman Who Never Had LGBTQ Clients is Suing for the Right to Turn Them Away from Her Business, You Know- Just in Case.Matthew C. WoodruffDenver, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Police kick off multi-week holiday DUI crackdownHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Related
Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns
The Boston Celtics are winning games and having fun doing it. Boston extended its winning streak to three games and improved its league-best record to 21-5 after a dominant 125-98 beatdown of the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on the road at Footprint Center. Everything seems ...
Yardbarker
Chiney Ogwumike Says Luka Doncic Isn't A Selfish Player After Game-Winning Pass Against The Nuggets
Luka Doncic is emerging as one of the biggest stars in the league and arguably the best player right now. While there are very valid arguments to be had between Luka, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum for MVP this season, Luka has a worse supporting cast around him and is overachieving with them.
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
News On 6
Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102
Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022
The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.
Patrick Beverley continues to kill Lakers as LA loses LeBron’s Cavs return
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially on fire these days, willing themselves out from the bottom of the Western Conference. Anthony Davis just took Western Conference Player of the Week honors after claiming ownership of the Washington Wizards with 55 points and 17 rebounds as the latest chapter of the greatest run of his career.
Boston Celtics rock Phoenix Suns in Chris Paul's return from injury
This wasn’t Game 7, but sure felt like it. The Boston Celtics outplayed, outworked and absolutely destroyed the Phoenix Suns, 125-98 Wednesday night at the same Footprint Center in which Dallas drummed them by 33 points to abruptly end their historic season last May. In what was supposed to...
Finney-Smith's late 3 helps Mavs to 116-115 win over Nuggets
DENVER (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the...
Nuggets lose to Mavericks at home
Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the Dallas Mavericks rallied after squandering a late lead to beat the Denver Nuggets 116-115 on Tuesday night. "Him just giving me confidence, that means a lot," Finney-Smith said. "I'm just happy we got the win." Not that it would be easy. Nikola Jokic had a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining,...
Jason Kidd takes a shot at detractors after taking down Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks are on a roll and it has put Jason Kidd in a good mood. Following a Mavs win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on the road Tuesday night, Kidd calmly addressed a question about the criticisms his team has been consistently getting from the citizens of Twitter (h/t Grant Afseth of FanNation).
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-13) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (15-9). Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Grizzlies prediction and pick. Oklahoma City has won three consecutive games but still sits in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are...
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 12/8/22: How to Bet Clippers/Heat, Rockets/Spurs, and Nuggets/Blazers
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
Predicting the final five games of Philadelphia Eagles regular season
Many NFL pundits see the Philadelphia Eagles’ final five games as being winnable. Well, this season flew by, didn’t it? It seemed like we were watching the Detroit Lions run around on HBO’s Hard Knocks series a month ago. Here we are. Thanksgiving is behind us which means the Philadelphia Eagles are nearing the regular season’s home stretch.
Marner extends Maple Leafs-record points streak to 21 games
Mitch Marner extended his franchise-record points streak to 21 games with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Thursday night
CBS Sports
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-13; Memphis 15-9 This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.67 points per matchup. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0