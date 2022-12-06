Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
CAR AND DRIVER
2025 Chevrolet Corvette SUV
An SUV wearing the Corvette name may seem out of the ordinary, but get ready for just such a ride to hit the market—as an EV no less—for the 2025 model year. A source inside General Motors told us that Chevrolet, after years of hesitation, is finally following many other sports-car makers by expanding its legendary Corvette sports-car brand to encompass vehicles beyond two-seaters. The company is in the midst of creating a new performance-focused EV subbrand that will include an SUV as well as a four-door sedan. The Corvette SUV will reportedly offer an 800-volt electrical system and high-revving electric motors powered by GM’s Ultium battery technology, which can charge at up to 350 kW. The SUV may not be the first Corvette nameplate to offer an electric powertrain though, as we know the company is also preparing an electrified version of the Corvette C8 sports car. When we learn more about the Corvette SUV, we’ll update this story with details.
MotorTrend Magazine
2025 Corvette ZUV: What Could a Corvette SUV Look Like—According to AI?
Here we go again. The same debate that raged when Porsche decided to save itself by sacrificing everything it stood for—or so the purists screamed—by building an SUV seems likely to erupt, as the evidence that Chevrolet will expand Corvette into a proper brand piles up. The Corvette is already semi-formally its own brand—Corvettes wear the crossed-flag emblem, not the Chevy bowtie, although there's a bowtie incorporated in the red flag—so the real controversy centers around expanding the Corvette name to vehicles that aren't two-door sports cars. And if we're talking about a new bodystyle, there's only one thing that makes sense: a crossover.
General Motors struggles with keeping the lights on
General Motors is recalling 340,000 SUVs because their daytime running lights do not turn off when the headlights are turned on, which could cause crashes.
gmauthority.com
Pallet Carrying LT7 Name Foreshadows C8 Corvette ZR1 Engine
GM is developing a fresh twin-turbo V8 to power the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1, and now, a new image just hit the web foreshadowing the imminent arrival of the ZR1’s boosted LT7 engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the forthcoming C8 Corvette ZR1 will offer ultra-high performance...
CAR AND DRIVER
Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Camaro Are the Next GM 'Brand Umbrellas'
GM plans to expand the Escalade and Camaro names into subbrands, like the planned Corvette range of EV models. The other Escalade models could include a smaller three-row crossover and a more carlike crossover. Future Camaros could comprise a crossover, additional coupe and convertible models, and a sports car related...
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
Jalopnik
New Rumor Says GM Wants to Make Escalade and Camaro Into EV Sub-Brands
A decade after phasing out some nameplates (RIP Pontiac and Saturn), GM apparently wants to build out its portfolio of brands. If a report from Car and Driver turns out to be true, GM plans to turn Escalade and Camaro into their own sub-brands made up of EV crossovers and sports cars.
2023 Chevy Colorado: A New Midsize Single-Minded Pickup Truck
What makes the new 2023 Chevy Colorado a better truck than before? Find out for yourself. The post 2023 Chevy Colorado: A New Midsize Single-Minded Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD To Offer GCW Alert System
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD introduces a mid-cycle refresh for the heavy duty pickup that brings a bevy of exterior enhancements, an overhauled cockpit, and upgraded technology. One new feature is called GCW Alert, a system that measures gross combination weight while trailering. GCW Alert is a new trailering aid...
Jalopnik
At $3,995, Is This 1998 Mercedes ML 320 an Off-Roader That’s On-Point?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Mercedes once called Tuscaloosa Alabama home as it was the ML that kicked-off production at the company’s factory there. Let’s see if its present state makes it worth its asking price. When it comes to our contenders here, the two things...
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Team Completes Validation Drive
The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang debuted in September after years of anticipation and excitement, which is to be expected given the fact that V8-powered, manual transmission-equipped cars don’t exactly grow on trees these days. Though it looks similar to the outgoing S550 generation model, the 2024 Ford Mustang is far more than a simple refresh, with brand new versions of the turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engines, though the former can no longer be pared with a manual transmission. 2024 also marks the debut of the high-performance Dark Horse variant, new packages, and a big motorsports push, but unfortunately, the new Mustang won’t be easy to tune, either. Now, as we await the launch of the 2024 Ford Mustang in the U.S. next summer and Europe later next year, The Blue Oval has completed its validation drive of the latest pony car.
Jalopnik
Lexus Is Developing a 'Manual Transmission' for High-Performance EVs
With the influx of electric vehicles being developed by anyone and everyone right now, we always assumed that the switch to battery power would lead to the death of the manual gearbox. But, Lexus and Toyota appear to be working on a way to replicate the experience of driving stick in future high-performance EVs.
Jalopnik
Gymkhana 12 Is Here With an 865-HP 1983 Subaru GL Wagon and Travis Pastrana
Back in 2020, Gymkhana 11 featured a heavily modified Subaru WRX STi, marking a return to the over-the-top series’s roots after several years of Fords. For Gymkhana 12, Hoonigan stuck with Subaru but decided to build something a little more old-school: a 1983 Subaru GL wagon. Called “The Family...
Jalopnik
What's the Best Eight-Cylinder Engine?
As red-blooded, cow-eating Americans, we on the Jalopnik staff are legally obligated to enjoy eight-cylinder engines. It’s part of your United States citizenship, and any indication that you don’t love God’s Perfect Number Of Cylinders can be cited as grounds for extradition to one of those godless commie four-cylinder countries in Europe. We’ve asked Owen, a refugee from the lands of small displacement, and he’s confirmed it’s not a place for Americans.
Jalopnik
Ford Fiesta and Focus Owners With Faulty Transmissions Are Still Waiting Months for Fixes
Those last-generation Ford Focus and Fiesta models are no longer found on dealer lots, but they’re still on the roads and many still carrying the automaker’s faulty dual-clutch transmissions. In the last three years, getting these vehicles fixed has not gotten easier. In October of 2019, the Detroit...
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Adding Radar Back To Cars Next Year: Docs
Over the past couple of years, Tesla has made a big deal out of its Tesla Vision initiative. The company has pulled radar sensors from its cars, starting with its “budget” Model 3 and Model Y and moving up to include the Model X and Model S just ten months ago. The thinking behind the move goes something like this: Humans operate motor vehicles perfectly fine based only on visual input, so a car should be able to drive itself the same way.
Jalopnik
Lamborghini Signs Romain Grosjean as a Factory Driver
The introduction of new sports prototype categories has enticed several manufacturers, including Lamborghini, to build new cars in an attempt to win some of the sport’s most prestigious races. The revitalization of sports prototype racing has in turn created a demand for high-level drivers to race these cars. Lamborghini has enlisted the services of Romain Grosjean, IndyCar star and ten-season F1 veteran.
Jalopnik
The RadTrike is a Three-Wheeled E-Bike That Wants to Replace Your Pickup Truck
Since 2007, American bicycle builder Rad Power Bikes has been creating affordable electric bikes with the aim of encouraging people to leave their car at home. Now, the Rad is launching a new electric trike that the company hopes can attract people out of their trucks and SUVs and into the open air.
Comments / 0