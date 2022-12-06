ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Justin Turner could sign with different NL team?

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Justin Turner may be sporting a new fit next season. Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports this week that the Miami Marlins have shown interest in the free agent infielder Turner. The news comes after the Dodgers declined Turner’s $16 million club option for 2023 last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Earn All-MLB Honors For 2022 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract

Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
KSDK

Reports: Former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras signs with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new catcher, replacing retired catcher Yadier Molina. According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Willson Contreras became a free agent this offseason after playing with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Guardians Fan Tweets Must-See Photo Of Potential Trade Target

Fans of the Cleveland Guardians are certainly happy to have veteran first baseman Josh Bell in the fold for 2023. The slugger agreed to a two-year, $33 million deal with the team on Tuesday. But Guardians fans want more, and understandably so. Cleveland was one of many teams that had...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals A Major Padres Question Around MLB

The San Diego Padres have come close to landing a couple of big free agents in the past few days. In fact, the offers the Padres gave to both notable free agents, those being Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, were worth more than the offers that they ended up accepting.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

One-time Cubs target Bogaerts lands massive deal with Padres

Xander Bogaerts is the latest domino to fall in the free agent shortstop market, agreeing to a 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres, according to multiple reports. Bogaerts has been linked to the Cubs at various points this winter. They at one point early in the process kicked the tires on him before turning their attention to Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Terry Francona Hints At Guardians Offseason Strategy

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to build off of a successful 2022 season in which they won 92 games and captured their first division title since 2018. On Tuesday, the penultimate day of the Winter Meetings, the Guardians made a significant improvement, signing veteran first baseman and former All-Star Josh Bell to a two-year contract.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Guardians Analyst Lauds Front Office For Josh Bell Signing

The Cleveland Guardians made a key move to strengthen their roster for 2023 on Tuesday, signing slugger Josh Bell to a two-year, $33 million contract that includes an opt-out clause after the first year of the deal. After surprising many around the baseball world by winning 92 games and capturing...
NEW YORK STATE

