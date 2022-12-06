In an uncertain time for the seniors housing industry, the “What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?” webinar focused on what’s influencing the landscape now and what is likely to affect it in the near future. The Dec. 8 panel discussion, hosted by Seniors Housing Business and sponsored by Valuation & Information Group, delved into tough topics like wages and staffing; inflation; the costs of debt and equity; government reimbursement; and other economic factors to illuminate what we can expect in 2023.

1 DAY AGO