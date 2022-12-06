Read full article on original website
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
In an uncertain time for the seniors housing industry, the “What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?” webinar focused on what’s influencing the landscape now and what is likely to affect it in the near future. The Dec. 8 panel discussion, hosted by Seniors Housing Business and sponsored by Valuation & Information Group, delved into tough topics like wages and staffing; inflation; the costs of debt and equity; government reimbursement; and other economic factors to illuminate what we can expect in 2023.
Newmark Brokers $255M Sale of Four-Property Portfolio in Metro Phoenix
PHOENIX — Newmark has arranged the $255 million sale of a four-property, Class A seniors housing portfolio in Phoenix and its suburbs. The LivGenerations portfolio totals 546 units comprising independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The seller built all four communities — LivGenerations Agritopia, LivGenerations Ahwatukee, LivGenerations Pinnacle Peak and LivGenerations Mayo Boulevard — between 2014 and early 2022.
Blueprint Arranges Operator Transition for 28-Property Portfolio in Indiana
INDIANA — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged an operator switch for a portfolio of 19 skilled nursing facilities and nine assisted living communities in Indiana. The owner is a joint venture group and the new operator is a Midwest-focused company. The outgoing operator has expressed its intention...
BBG Hires Seniors Housing Veteran Will Childs as Executive Vice President
DALLAS and ATLANTA — BBG, an independent commercial real estate services firm, has hired seniors housing industry leader Will Childs as executive vice president in BBG’s alternative practice groups. He will be based in the Atlanta office of the firm, which is headquartered in Dallas. Childs will play...
Ryan Cos., Castletop Capital Break Ground on 222-Unit Community in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A partnership between Minneapolis-based developer Ryan Cos. and locally based investment and management firm Castletop Capital has broken ground on a 222-unit seniors housing project in Austin. Grand Living at The Grove will be located within a larger mixed-use development and offer 186 independent living and...
