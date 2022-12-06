ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects

Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
TROY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area

A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Seven members of Alabama family sentenced for cockfighting

Seven members of an Alabama family will serve sentences, ranging from probation to two years in federal prison, for running what authorities called one of the largest cockfighting enterprises in the country, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The Department of Justice said the final member of the Easterling family of Verbena, Alabama,...
VERBENA, AL
luvernejournal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Highland Home teenager returns home

Local law enforcement reported a Highland Home teen has returned home after a missing child alert had been issued via social media. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office initially received a report late Friday, alerting them Jerrika Carter, a 15-year-old Black female, left the area of Lavon Lane in Highland Home and had not returned home.
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
WSFA

Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Police in this Alabama town are cracking down on drug trafficking

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over recent weeks, Elba police have made more than a dozen arrests on intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with distribution of a controlled substance. Recently, Karen Bogedain was arrested on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; distribution of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession […]
ELBA, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men arrested after homemade bomb found

Two Alabama men have been arrested after police found them with a bomb. Auburn Police Department investigators said Quintevis Jazuez Phillips, 30, of Auburn, Alabama, and Johnny Phillips Jr., 74, of Notasulga, Alabama, were arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device. Phillips was also charged with possessing a pistol without a permit.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street

Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
wbrc.com

Shots fired near Montgomery school, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Tina McGriff said while officers were on the scene, which is near Lee High School, someone fired a gun before fleeing. No one was injured. McGriff said multiple people...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash. According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance. Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital. No...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

Sister of Alabama man killed in car crash speaks out

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash. “Two weeks later somebody comes to my […]
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

New Brockton’s mayor hands in her resignation

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A longtime officeholder in the Wiregrass says she plans to resign her position by the end of the year. At Monday night’s New Brockton City Council meeting, Mayor Kathy Holley formally handed in her resignation. Mayor Holley told the council due to mainly...
NEW BROCKTON, AL

