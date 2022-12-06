Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
Seven members of Alabama family sentenced for cockfighting
Seven members of an Alabama family will serve sentences, ranging from probation to two years in federal prison, for running what authorities called one of the largest cockfighting enterprises in the country, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The Department of Justice said the final member of the Easterling family of Verbena, Alabama,...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Highland Home teenager returns home
Local law enforcement reported a Highland Home teen has returned home after a missing child alert had been issued via social media. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office initially received a report late Friday, alerting them Jerrika Carter, a 15-year-old Black female, left the area of Lavon Lane in Highland Home and had not returned home.
WSFA
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.
Police in this Alabama town are cracking down on drug trafficking
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over recent weeks, Elba police have made more than a dozen arrests on intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with distribution of a controlled substance. Recently, Karen Bogedain was arrested on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; distribution of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession […]
Two Alabama men arrested after homemade bomb found
Two Alabama men have been arrested after police found them with a bomb. Auburn Police Department investigators said Quintevis Jazuez Phillips, 30, of Auburn, Alabama, and Johnny Phillips Jr., 74, of Notasulga, Alabama, were arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device. Phillips was also charged with possessing a pistol without a permit.
alabamanews.net
Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street
Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
wbrc.com
Shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Tina McGriff said while officers were on the scene, which is near Lee High School, someone fired a gun before fleeing. No one was injured. McGriff said multiple people...
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
WSFA
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash. According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance. Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital. No...
WSFA
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
Sister of Alabama man killed in car crash speaks out
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash. “Two weeks later somebody comes to my […]
selmasun.com
Father of student who died at Selma High accuses school of late response, failing to notify family
The father of the Selma High School sophomore who passed away in the school lunchroom accused the school on Thursday of not responding until it was too late and failing to notify him of the incident. However, the school denied these claims were true. “As far as I know, the...
wdhn.com
New Brockton’s mayor hands in her resignation
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A longtime officeholder in the Wiregrass says she plans to resign her position by the end of the year. At Monday night’s New Brockton City Council meeting, Mayor Kathy Holley formally handed in her resignation. Mayor Holley told the council due to mainly...
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
Alabama man ejected, killed when Mustang overturns in highway wreck
An Alabama man died from injuries in a single-vehicle crash that occurred a few minutes after Thanksgiving Day. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Rickey T. Smith, 26, of Valley Grande, was critically injured when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Smith, who was...
Updated Auburn football defensive coordinator hot board
The Tigers' list of candidates has shortened.
