Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kevin Love says Cavs can’t get caught up in ‘all the bulls–t’ ahead of matchup against LeBron James and Lakers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have some big games coming up on the schedule, and there are no bigger games than Tuesday’s matchup against LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers. Though countless Cavs fans have had the game circled on their calendars, Cavs veteran Kevin Love doesn’t have time for all the hoopla surrounding the game.
NBC Sports
JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
Gary Payton II ‘closer’ to making Portland Trail Blazers debut
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II, who has not played this season after undergoing offseason core muscle surgery, is closer to making his debut. But the details of “closer” remain open to interpretation. “He practiced today,” Damian Lillard said, following Wednesday’s practice at the team’s practice facility...
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers
1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Continues To Express His Love For Cleveland
Sunday was a frustrating day for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they scored just 81 points and lost to the mediocre New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was a homecoming for Mitchell, who was born in suburban Westchester County, and although he admitted he was motivated to be back in the Tri-State Area, he made it clear that he is very happy to be in The Land.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
10 Players in the Transfer Portal with Connections to BYU
On the first day of the transfer portal window, over 700 FBS players entered the transfer portal. There were dozens of players that entered the transfer portal that have connections to BYU. Some of those connections are more direct than others - here are 10 players that have connections to the BYU football program.
Linebacker Levani Damuni Transfers to Conference Rival
Stanford LB Levani Damuni has made a decision on his transfer from Stanford.
247Sports
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
Report: Jay Hill Reaches Deal to Become BYU Defensive Coordinator
BYU is reportedly nearing a deal with Weber State head coach Jay Hill to be the new defensive coordinator at BYU. Hill, a former assistant coach at the University of Utah, has been the head coach at Weber State since 2014. According to Football Scoop, BYU is "expected" to reach a deal with Hill as early as tomorrow.
BREAKING: Former BYU Edge Rusher Logan Fano transfers to Utah
After entering the transfer portal, Logan Fano will join his brother Spencer at Utah.
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert craving return to Utah to face Jazz
Rudy Gobert has already played his former team, the Utah Jazz, once this season. But that game was in the
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Lakers’ Anthony Davis (illness), LeBron James (ankle) out vs. Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out Anthony Davis and LeBron James for Wednesday night's game at Toronto. Davis is out with an illness, an ailment that forced him to leave Tuesday night's game. James is experiencing left ankle soreness. Additionally, guard Patrick Beverley is listed as doubtful against the Raptors...
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
Comments / 0