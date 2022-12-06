Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
Catalina Foothills standout Reilly Clark breaks 1,000 career points
Catalina Foothills senior guard Reilly Clark reached 1,000 career points during a 77-37 victory over Buena at home Tuesday night. The Falcons are now 6-1 on the year and the team will visit Scottsdale Notre Dame (4-3) Wednesday night.
allsportstucson.com
AZ INJURY LAW PODCAST: Sahuaro coaching legend Steve Botkin approaching 600 career wins
Sahuaro girls basketball coach Steve Botkin stands five victories away from his 600th career win as a head coach entering Wednesday night’s game at home against Marana. The Cougars are 5-0 this season, putting Botkin at 595-188 in his 28 years overall as a head coach. He was 107-66 in six seasons at Rincon/University before hired at his alma mater Sahuaro entering the 2001-02 season.
allsportstucson.com
Boys Basketball Spotlight: Flowing Wells Caballeros
Head coach: Sean Spiece (Sixth year as varsity coach, 10th year overall) Assistant: Jesus Campa (Second year, former Flowing Wells point guard) Noteworthy: Flowing Wells has 12 seniors, nine of which played together at Flowing Wells Junior High. … This is the Caballeros’ first year in 4A since 2015-2016 … Spiece is in his seventh year as an English teacher at Flowing Wells. He was at one time a sports columnist for a couple of outlets. … Legarra leads the Caballeros in scoring (10.3 points a game) and rebounding (7.0) and Manteca leads the team with 4.5 assists per game.
allsportstucson.com
Battle of Unbeatens: No. 12 Arizona hosts Kansas with both teams 7-0
TONIGHT’S GAME IS ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND IS BROADCAST LIVE ON RADIO AT KTUC (1400-AM) No. 12 Arizona, 7-0 for the fourth-straight year and ranked fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 88.1 points per game, hosts Kansas of the Big 12 at McKale Center on Thursday night at 6.
Oregon offers scholarship to Arizona Wildcats' leading receiver Dorian Singer
Finding help at the wide receiver position is going to be a need for Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program. It's why the Ducks are expected to be active in the NCAA Transfer Window. When one of Arizona's star wide receivers entered the transfer portal on Monday, the Ducks were one of the first of many schools to extend an offer.
azdesertswarm.com
Wide receiver Jacob Cowing announces return to Arizona for 2023 season
Arizona lost its leading receiver on Monday, but its most reliable target isn’t done playing in Tucson. Jacob Cowing, who led the Wildcats with 85 catches and was second on the team in receiving yards (1,034) and touchdowns (seven), has announced his return for the 2023 season. He had been expected to consider declaring for the NFL Draft after a stellar 2022 campaign following his transfer from UTEP.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona has benefited from the NCAA transfer portal, but losses will also happen due to it
The NCAA transfer portal became a thing in 2018, though its impact was turbo charged in 2021 when the requirement of sitting out a year was eliminated and then again not long after with the introduction of NIL. Since then there has been a healthy debate of whether or not...
CBS Sports
'LUTE': How to watch the documentary, TV channel, info, start time
CBS Sports Network will debut Podium Pictures' documentary "LUTE," which focuses on former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Robert Luther "Lute" Olson, on Wednesday. The documentary comes from Emmy Award-winning director Brett Rapkin, who attended the University of Arizona. "LUTE" talks about how Olson rebuilt the Arizona program and...
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
KOLD-TV
Preteen girl missing from Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities say Nevaeh Allred was last seen around 11 a.m. near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco. At the time, she was wearing a blue tie-dye T-shirt...
New culinary experience opens in Tucson
A new culinary experience comes to Tucson where they are making the cooking process a step-by-step experience and allowing customers taste buds to travel around the world.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Author tells story of girls and women in Tombstone
History has always appealed to Tucson resident Vali Benson. So, writing a historical novel came naturally to her. When her children were young, she took them to Tombstone — because, she said, what little boys don’t like gunfights and horses? But she learned the stories were deeper than that.
Sion Power Announces Plans to Expand Battery Manufacturing Operations in Tucson, Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Sion Power Corporation, a leading technology developer of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EV), today announced plans to expand its existing manufacturing operations in Tucson, Arizona. The planned expansion site is the 111,400-square-foot building at 6950 South Country Club Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005770/en/ Sion Power’s SP-1 expansion site. (Photo: Business Wire)
Settlement in Arizona's ketamine case
An Arizona fire and medical company has reached a settlement with a family that blamed their 23-year-old son's death on a paramedic's decision to inject him with ketamine.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – October 2022 – Presidio San Agustin del Tucson
The Spanish Army, led by an Irish mercenary Captain Hugh O’Conor, established a fort in what became Tucson in the 1780s. All or part of the fort was in use until the last of the original walls came down in the early 1900s. An archaeological excavation occurred between 2001...
KOLD-TV
2022 Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival winners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol hosted its 17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, December 3. Held every year on the first Saturday of December at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, the free to the public festival has become a Tucson tradition, marking the beginning of the holiday season. Around 5,000 attendees came to celebrate the rich tastes, smells and variations of tamales from the Southwest & Mexico.
PCSD: Motorcycle wreck snarls traffic Wednesday near Shannon, Magee
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Wednesday wreck near North Shannon and West Magee Roads. According to PCSD, eastbound Magee was closed near the intersection.
Marana special needs preschool target of break-ins and vandalism
Over the weekend, vandals broke into classrooms, destroying several of them and set off fire extinguishers.
