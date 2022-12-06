Georgia voters head to polls; Kirstie Alley dies; man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets prison | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Warnock beats Walker in Georgia; Trump Organization convicted; baseball’s hot stove heating up | Hot off the Wire podcast
On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):. » Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' Star, dies aged 71
LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series "Cheers", died on Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
How The Masked Singer Honored Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long...
