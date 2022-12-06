Sheldon “Tiny” Harlowe Holm (79) of Fergus Falls passed away peacefully, Monday, November 28, 2022 at the MN Veterans Home. Sheldon was born to Chester and Violet (Syverson) Holm April 27, 1943 in Detroit Lakes, MN. He attended country school at District 99 until 8th grade. He then attended Audubon High School graduating in 1961. He attended college at Moorhead State College, Northwestern and Trinity Bible College. He worked at several meat processing plants during that time. He was employed with Red Owl in Moorhead in the meat department until he was drafted into the Army in 1967. He was sent to Korea returning in May of 1969. He married Jane Noreen June 28, 1969 in Moorhead, MN. He then returned to his Red Owl job and was transferred to Fergus Falls in 1970. He owned Tiny’s Locker in Dalton, T&J Grocery in Underwood and later worked at Fergus Locker; and Otter Tail County as Emergency Manager and Safety Director retiring in 2009. He and Jane were blessed with 2 boys, Devin and Trevor. Faith and family were most important to him. He accepted the Lord as his savior as a young boy. Tiny was an active member of Crossroads Church, serving on boards and teaching Sunday School. His main interest was singing. He sang at many services, weddings, funerals and was a member of The Men of Note. He enjoyed working with wood, raising sheep, fishing and collecting toy tractors and trains. He will also be remembered for his huge garden and beautiful yard. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and enjoyed attending events of his grandchildren. It was always a special time when they came to visit. He loved taking his grandchildren on 4-wheeler rides and rides on his tractor. Preceding him in death were his parents, Chester and Violet; and sister-in-law, Aurel Holm. Sheldon is survived by his wife, Jane of 53 years; children, Devin (Stefanie) of Blaine, MN and Trevor (Shannon) of Fergus Falls; six grandchildren, Zoe, Jada and Carly Holm of Blaine, Benjamin, Caleb and Anders Holm of Fergus Falls; sister, Carolyn (Paul) Bakken of Folsom, CA; brothers, Richard (Stephanie) of Gillette, WY and Tom (Kay) of Gillette, WY; many relatives and friends. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at CrossRoads Church in Fergus Falls with visitation one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. Interment was at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fergus Falls. Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.olsonfuneralhome.com.

FERGUS FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO