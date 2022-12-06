Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update 8:00 PM: Detroit Lakes Police say a Minnesota State Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding a missing woman with dementia. Authorities say Trooper Mike Lundeen heard the radio traffic about the missing woman and came in to Detroit Lakes...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Otter Tail County
PERHAM (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m . Monday on Highway 108 at Round Lake Loop in Otter Tail County. A Jeep was going north when it struck a 74-year-old man walking...
F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
Fargo Police present Moorhead Security Officer with Distinguished Service Award
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are recognizing the efforts of a Moorhead security officer. Kim Sandvik was presented with a Citizen Citation for Distinguished Service Tuesday. Sandvik was chosen for his bravery in responding to an active shooter situation near a jewelry store where he was working. The security officer located the victim and began life saving efforts until first responders were able to take over.
Moorhead murder victim's car found in Wahpeton
(Moorhead, MN) -- Another update has come in on a story that has rocked a community in South Moorhead. The Moorhead Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that with the assistance of employees of Masonite International, Receia Kollie's 2016 black Honda Pilot was located Wednesday in Wahpeton. Kollie is...
Feeding wild geese in West Fargo will now run afoul of new city ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo has enacted a new ordinance making it illegal for residents to feed wild geese. "This came up as a concern basically from some residents in a particular neighborhood in West Fargo that were having issues with large amounts of geese," said Police Chief Dennis Otterness.
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
Minnesota Town Featured on the Hallmark Channel ‘Christmas Cams’
I'm not sure if this is something the Hallmark Channel does every year but this year I've taken notice of it because a Minnesota town is featured! On the Hallmark Channel website, they have this thing called 'Christmas Cams'. It's a live feed of a few towns around the US that are like real-life Hallmark movie sets.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Moorhead Homicide Victim: Receia Kollie, 56, Died of “Multiple Sharp Force Injuries”
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead woman killed by her own son last week died of “multiple sharp force injuries”. That’s according to Moorhead Police in the release of the preliminary autopsy for 56-year-old Receia Kollie. Her death on December 1 was confirmed as a homicide...
Is It Illegal To Cut Through A Parking Lot In Minnesota?
The light is turned red as you drive up to an intersection, you could pull through the corner gas station parking lot, miss the red light, make your turn, and save some time. If you aren't guilty of corner-cutting you have at least considered it a time or two. So...
NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
Sheldon “Tiny” Harlowe Holm – Fergus Falls, MN
Sheldon “Tiny” Harlowe Holm (79) of Fergus Falls passed away peacefully, Monday, November 28, 2022 at the MN Veterans Home. Sheldon was born to Chester and Violet (Syverson) Holm April 27, 1943 in Detroit Lakes, MN. He attended country school at District 99 until 8th grade. He then attended Audubon High School graduating in 1961. He attended college at Moorhead State College, Northwestern and Trinity Bible College. He worked at several meat processing plants during that time. He was employed with Red Owl in Moorhead in the meat department until he was drafted into the Army in 1967. He was sent to Korea returning in May of 1969. He married Jane Noreen June 28, 1969 in Moorhead, MN. He then returned to his Red Owl job and was transferred to Fergus Falls in 1970. He owned Tiny’s Locker in Dalton, T&J Grocery in Underwood and later worked at Fergus Locker; and Otter Tail County as Emergency Manager and Safety Director retiring in 2009. He and Jane were blessed with 2 boys, Devin and Trevor. Faith and family were most important to him. He accepted the Lord as his savior as a young boy. Tiny was an active member of Crossroads Church, serving on boards and teaching Sunday School. His main interest was singing. He sang at many services, weddings, funerals and was a member of The Men of Note. He enjoyed working with wood, raising sheep, fishing and collecting toy tractors and trains. He will also be remembered for his huge garden and beautiful yard. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and enjoyed attending events of his grandchildren. It was always a special time when they came to visit. He loved taking his grandchildren on 4-wheeler rides and rides on his tractor. Preceding him in death were his parents, Chester and Violet; and sister-in-law, Aurel Holm. Sheldon is survived by his wife, Jane of 53 years; children, Devin (Stefanie) of Blaine, MN and Trevor (Shannon) of Fergus Falls; six grandchildren, Zoe, Jada and Carly Holm of Blaine, Benjamin, Caleb and Anders Holm of Fergus Falls; sister, Carolyn (Paul) Bakken of Folsom, CA; brothers, Richard (Stephanie) of Gillette, WY and Tom (Kay) of Gillette, WY; many relatives and friends. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at CrossRoads Church in Fergus Falls with visitation one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. Interment was at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fergus Falls. Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
