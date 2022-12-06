Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Coffee shop hopes to keep the Quad Cities warm this winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A coat rack in Downtown Davenport has some simple instructions posted on it. “Have a coat? Leave a coat. Need a coat? Take a coat.”. The owners of the coffee shop hosting the community resource said it’s great to see their customers give back. “Just...
KWQC
‘Gift Wrap to Give Back’ benefit for Nahant Marsh is Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are searching for a way to take some of the holiday stress off your to-do list, consider letting the Friends of Nahant Marsh wrap your gifts. Not only will the task get completed, but the packaging with be eco-friendly and your participation will raise important funds for the ecological education center.
KWQC
Latest hot toys for Christmas gift giving
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Miranda Becker, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, discusses many of the trending, hot toys for Christmas 2022. Some truly classic toy gifts are also featured. Blain’s Farm & Fleet has two Quad Cities’ locations: 8535 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport and 5900 John Deere Road, Moline. There are stores in Geneseo and Clinton, too.
KWQC
Weihnachtsmarkt Craft Fair makes comeback on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For the first time since 2019, the German American Heritage Center is bringing back the annual Weihnachtsmarkt craft fair on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clare Tobin, Assistant Director, invites all to attend the free admission event to shop for last-minute gifts, stocking...
KWQC
The Market: Bath and body gift ideas and fundraiser for Nest Café
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: Journey to Joy, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Address: 1800 7th Ave., Moline and 430 North Cody Rd., LeClaire.
KWQC
Holiday meals and entertaining made easy with Hy-Vee
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -All homemade food and treats during the holiday season is great--when you have the skills or time to do it. But if you can’t, Hy-Vee can make it so much easier whether you want complete feasts or just touches of delectable items to fill out a buffet table.
ourquadcities.com
Happy Joe’s brings back very special parties at arena
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, is bringing back its annual holiday parties for special needs children on Dec. 7 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco wants this...
Junkin' Market Days coming to Davenport this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The "Junkin' Market Days" indoor shopping event is coming to Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, according to a news release. The event will take place on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 2815 Locust St.
KWQC
Polar Express pajama parties at the Putnam to be held Dec. 15-18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Putnam Museum’s annual holiday season tradition to celebrate the beloved book and movie is upon us. Leslie Kilpsch informs viewers about the upcoming Polar Express Pajama Party events scheduled to be held Dec. 15-18. Families will get the chance to enjoy the “The Polar Express” film and holiday activities. The museum also offers at-home Polar Express pajama party bundles (see embedded Facebook post below).
ourquadcities.com
Travel back in time for a Victorian Christmas walk
Take a walk back into history with the sights and sounds of a Victorian holiday celebration! Zack Sullivan from the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce visited Local 4 to tell us all about the upcoming Victorian Walk Throwback Christmas Walk. For more information, click here.
KWQC
Ballet Quad Cities partners with Stompbox for fundraising beer
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Claire Cordano, Ballet Quad Cities, discusses the latest with the troupe, the Nutcracker production set for Dec. 10 and 11 at the Adler, and how craft beer fans can support them by enjoying a local holiday beer offering. For every pint of Nutcracker Brown Ale that Stompbox...
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
KWQC
Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
wvik.org
Moline School District Shares Joy
The annual "Share Joys" campaign is being held this week, including today's signature event, the donut eating contest. Students and faculty form teams and raise $500 to participate, and then compete to see who can eat a dozen donuts the fastest. Co-director of student activities Lanae Harding says Share Joys...
KWQC
Geneseo Christmas Walk set for Saturday
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk is celebrating a “Victorian Walk Throwback” with the usual food, fun, and festivities on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all over the village. Zach Sullivan informs viewers about the tradition surrounding the Geneseo Christmas Walk--which is...
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar Signed At Speed & Floyd’s Today!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed today!. This Wednesday (December 7th), come out to Speed & Floyd's Collision Repair in Moline and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
'Season of Giving' kicks off in Kewanee with two fundraisers
Libby Johnson did reindeer duty at the Holly Jolly Christmas Festival at Wethersfield School Sunday.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Two area fundraisers drew crowds over the weekend, as the holiday season began in earnest for Kewanee.
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
KWQC
Quad Cities Hy-Vee Stores compete during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores are competing to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hy-Vee employees will be ringing the bells in hopes to help them win bragging rights on Dec 8, from 3 -7 p.m. Come see what the stores are doing to win this competition and get their customers for bragging rights, Hy-Vee said.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
Comments / 0