The Dallas Mavericks have been getting MVP-level play from their superstar, Luka Doncic, this season. He leads the NBA in scoring at 33.4 points per game. The next highest scorer is Giannis Antetokounmpo at 31.9. Doncic is also fourth in the league with 8.5 per contest, to go with 8.5 rebounds.
Memphis Grizzlies coaches and players took time to celebrate Ja Morant's latest accomplishment of becoming the team's all-time leader in triple-doubles. But when it was Morant's time to address the locker room Wednesday, after a 123-102 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum, he deflected the praise and credited his teammates. ...
Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
D'Lo helped the Wolves stave off the Pacers and then spoke about his role after the game.
Jimmy Butler surges in crunch time, scoring the Miami Heat's final eight points in a 115-110 win over a Clippers team that has struggled defensively.
Rudy Gobert has already played his former team, the Utah Jazz, once this season. But that game was in the
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner extended his franchise-record points streak to 21 games with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Thursday night. Marner gave Toronto a 4-0 lead with his 11th goal of the season, scoring on a slap shot after a Los Angeles turnover inside its blue line. Marner became the 10th player in the past 35 years to string together a streak of 21 or more games. He has 10 goals and 16 assists during the run. Auston Matthews, Pierre Engvall, David Kampf and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves for his first shutout with the Maple Leafs and the seventh of his career.
