newschannel6now.com
New WF Chamber CEO ready to get started
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new face, but continued progression. This is what the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is expecting with the hire of new President and CEO Ron Kitchens. He is excited for what this opportunity brings to him with projects already in the works. He also...
newschannel6now.com
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
kswo.com
Texoma community fundraises thousands for Athena Strand’s family
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Texoma community is honoring the 7-year-old Comanche girl who was found dead in north Texas last week. Wise County authorities said a contracted FedEx driver kidnapped Athena Strand outside her father’s home in Paradise. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner later confessed to killing her. He’s in the Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.
newschannel6now.com
Rainy Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain breaks out later tonight, becoming widespread by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s tonight and stay mostly in the 50s on Wednesday. Rain, along with some downpours continue Wednesday night and early Thursday before it all shifts east by afternoon. Another shot of rain heads our way Friday night and early Saturday. Temperatures will remain on the mild side until further notice.
newschannel6now.com
Largest hydrogen plant in U.S. coming to Wilbarger County
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Air Products and The AES Corporation (AES) announced Thursday they have selected Wilbarger County as the site of a nearly $4 billion green hydrogen production facility. When the facility opens in 2027, it will reportedly be the largest of its kind in the United...
Attention: Another Change to City of Lawton’s Utility Billing
Yes, I know it sounds like the same song, but the 43rd verse! It feels like every time we get used to the City of Lawton's Utility Billing System, another change comes along. It seems that way because it is! Reminds me of 'Groundhog Day' where Bill Murray wakes up and it's the same day, every. single. day.
newschannel6now.com
Late Evening Weather Update
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain and storms with some heavy rain will continue off and on throughout the night. Some places could pick around half inch or so of rain. Most of the heaviest stuff will be gone by Thursday morning but a few lingering showers remain possible. More rain heads our way Friday and early Saturday.
Yelp’s Top 10 Wichita Falls Barbecue Joints in 2022
If you’re looking for great barbecue, you’re in the right place. We Texans take a lot of pride in our food. Everyone I know owns a grill at the very least, and most of us have a smoker. Backyard barbecues are life in our neck of the woods.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
newschannel6now.com
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Gaming and esports
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future by taking a look into the world of gaming through the state-of-the-art Esports and Gaming Lounge in Legacy Hall. The...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD hosts 45th Citizen Police Academy graduation
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 was graduation day for the 45th class of the Wichita Falls Police Department Citizen Police Academy. While those who walked the stage are not new officers, they do have a better understanding of what it takes to protect and serve. The...
newschannel6now.com
City council approves $3 million MPEC upgrades
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MPEC is set to receive more than $3 million in upgrades after receiving approval from Wichita Falls City Council. In the 26 years the building has been around, city staff said they have only made minor upgrades and it is due for a big one.
bowienewsonline.com
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago. Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
newschannel6now.com
Water line break along Kemp Blvd closes restaurants
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A water line break has caused several restaurants along Kemp Blvd to temporarily close their doors. The manager of Olive Garden at Kemp and Call Field said the restaurant would reopen as soon as water is restored. Other restaurants in the area, including Chick-Fil-A, Rib...
newschannel6now.com
Luxury homes on city’s east side receive mixed reactions
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman is pouring her passion for real estate into the east side community. She’s building small luxury homes in the neighborhood she grew up in. Neighbors have different opinions about the project. Residents who said they remember what the east side...
Hog population control efforts continue in city
After an agreement was signed in June with Wildlife Damage Management Biologist Adam Henry to help control the wild hog population within the city of Graham, control efforts continue.The Graham Police Department made a post on their social media page Wednesday, May 25, stating they were developing a solution to address the increasing feral hog problem within the city of Graham.The city, in partnership with the Young County Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden and a contractor with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), hosted a town hall meeting Thursday, June 6 at North Central Texas College discussing feral hogs...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Mother of dead 2-year-old wanted for tampering with evidence
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother of a two-year-old who was found dead in December of 2020, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Police confirmed Autumn Gestes is wanted on a tampering with evidence charge. The father in this case, Garrett...
kswo.com
Duncan bridge to be closed for week
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Duncan may have noticed Camelback Road between North Street and 5th Street is closed. According to a press release, the road is closed for bridge repairs. Crews are anticipated to finish those repairs by Monday, December 12. During that time there will be...
newschannel6now.com
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turtle Creek Road residents expressed concern Tuesday over a driveway entry for a new Dollar General. It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle Creek Road. The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning and heard...
