Statesboro, GA

WSAV News 3

24-year-old killed in Toombs County crash

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Toombs County highway Thursday morning. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a wreck near the intersection of J.L Thompson Road and U.S. Highway 1. Deputies arrived to find Jayson Carter dead on […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wbtw.com

Teen accused of stealing more than $30K worth of merchandise from Target in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target. Police said the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that the teen has taken $30,376.99 worth of merchandise from the store.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child

An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following …. An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Why...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

No injuries as car crashed into office building on Monday

On Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1:42 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Police officers and Statesboro Firefighters to investigate reports of a car that crashed in a building in the 1200 block of Merchants Way in the Market District. On arrival Statesboro firefighters reported that indeed there was a...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Vidalia Police investigating weekend shooting

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured over the weekend. Police responded to the shooting at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 200 block of Nita Drive. Officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face....
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Investigators search for person of interest in fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators in Savannah are asking for the public’s help after a fire at a local restaurant.  The investigators released a surveillance photo from the night the fire happened and are searching for a person of interest, according to the Savannah Fire Department. The fire happened at 1305 Abercorn Street Saturday morning […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound at the Port Wentworth exit has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped and multiple people had to be pulled from the cars. LifeStar flew victims to the hospital. No word yet on the condition of...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
RIDGELAND, SC
Grice Connect

Woman arrested as result of ongoing domestic dispute

On Sunday at approximately 7:00 p.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a male who presented at the hospital with a stab wound. The male was interviewed, and the incident was determined to have occurred at a residence in the 200 block...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

2 people facing criminal charges after man found dead in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are now facing criminal charges after a man was found dead at a home in Effingham County. Wesley Thomas’ trailer was burned down with him inside of it. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged two men with Thomas’ murder two men that he believed were his friends.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland man faces murder charges after motel shooting

One person has died following a shooting at a Ridgeland motel over the weekend. And another faces murder charges in the incident, according to a Sunday, Dec. 4 Ridgeland Police Department statement. Jamia Michael Douglas Almodoval, 41, of Ridgeland, was charged with murder Saturday, Dec. 3 following the shooting, police...
RIDGELAND, SC

