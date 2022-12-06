SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target. Police said the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that the teen has taken $30,376.99 worth of merchandise from the store.

