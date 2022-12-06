Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Dash cam video shows DUI driver crash into Georgia Southern dorm
Statesboro Police Department dash camera video shows the moment an officer responded to a car that crashed into a dorm. The video appears to show the car on fire.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Savannah. The accident happened at the Port Wentworth exit on I-95 north. The collision involved multiple vehicles. Multiple people had to be rescued from two flipping cars, according to Chatham Emergency Services.
24-year-old killed in Toombs County crash
LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Toombs County highway Thursday morning. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a wreck near the intersection of J.L Thompson Road and U.S. Highway 1. Deputies arrived to find Jayson Carter dead on […]
21-Year-Old Landon Brock Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Statesboro (Statesboro, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Statesboro. The accident happened at Georgia Southern University's Centennial Place Dormitories. A dark Chevrolet Impala, driven by Landon Brock, 21, of Commerce, Georgia was traveling at high speed down Chandler Road.
wbtw.com
Teen accused of stealing more than $30K worth of merchandise from Target in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target. Police said the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that the teen has taken $30,376.99 worth of merchandise from the store.
WSAV-TV
Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child
An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following …. An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Why...
No injuries as car crashed into office building on Monday
On Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1:42 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Police officers and Statesboro Firefighters to investigate reports of a car that crashed in a building in the 1200 block of Merchants Way in the Market District. On arrival Statesboro firefighters reported that indeed there was a...
wtoc.com
Vidalia Police investigating weekend shooting
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured over the weekend. Police responded to the shooting at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 200 block of Nita Drive. Officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face....
wtoc.com
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
WJCL
Police in Savannah search for suspects after shooting kills 1, injures 2 others
Update 12:51 p.m.: Police say one person has died following yesterday's shooting. Officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Kevin Johnson, 35, died at Memorial Medical Center as a result of his injuries. A 23-year-old man was treated for...
Investigators search for person of interest in fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators in Savannah are asking for the public’s help after a fire at a local restaurant. The investigators released a surveillance photo from the night the fire happened and are searching for a person of interest, according to the Savannah Fire Department. The fire happened at 1305 Abercorn Street Saturday morning […]
wtoc.com
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound at the Port Wentworth exit has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped and multiple people had to be pulled from the cars. LifeStar flew victims to the hospital. No word yet on the condition of...
Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
Woman arrested as result of ongoing domestic dispute
On Sunday at approximately 7:00 p.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a male who presented at the hospital with a stab wound. The male was interviewed, and the incident was determined to have occurred at a residence in the 200 block...
Garden City police investigating shooting that left woman injured
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Garden City on Thursday night, according to the Garden City Police Department. On Dec. 7, police were dispatched to a shooting victim at Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim who had arrived at the hospital by private […]
WSAV-TV
Richmond Hill woman's family seeking answers after she's been missing for more than a week
WSAV is taking a closer look into the disappearance of a 42-year-old wife and mother from Richmond Hill. Police say she was last seen leaving her home over a week ago and no one has heard from her since. Richmond Hill woman’s family seeking answers after …. WSAV is...
Montgomery County: Car crash claims life of Union Springs man
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A single-vehicle wreck left one Union Springs man dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 near the 11 mile marker of Alabama 110 in Montgomery County. ALEA says Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet […]
wtoc.com
‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violence continues to rise in Savannah. According to Savannah Police records, as of the week ending November 26th, there have been 296 shootings in the city so far this year. That’s compared to last year’s numbers at the same time with 241 shootings. 55 more shootings...
wtoc.com
2 people facing criminal charges after man found dead in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are now facing criminal charges after a man was found dead at a home in Effingham County. Wesley Thomas’ trailer was burned down with him inside of it. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged two men with Thomas’ murder two men that he believed were his friends.
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland man faces murder charges after motel shooting
One person has died following a shooting at a Ridgeland motel over the weekend. And another faces murder charges in the incident, according to a Sunday, Dec. 4 Ridgeland Police Department statement. Jamia Michael Douglas Almodoval, 41, of Ridgeland, was charged with murder Saturday, Dec. 3 following the shooting, police...
