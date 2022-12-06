Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Duke basketball: Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule
After playing 11 games across the first 30 days of the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have only three contests on tap between now and the end of the month. The program announced Wednesday that the last of those 2022 outings has a...
tonyspicks.com
Iowa Hawkeyes vs Duke Blue Devils 12/6/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Iowa Hawkeyes will meet with the 15 Duke Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, at 9:30 PM ET. Iowa has a record of 6 wins and 1 loss so far this season. They score 86.4 points per game on 47.1% of their field goals, ranking eighth in Division 1.
Marquette defeats North Carolina Central behind Prosper’s 25-point performance
North Carolina Central has no answer for Marquette late in the game, falling on the road Monday night. The post Marquette defeats North Carolina Central behind Prosper’s 25-point performance appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Illinois is an extremely difficult team to prepare for, Duke’s interior defense, Andre Jackson
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
backingthepack.com
Taking stock in the wake of Dusan Mahorcic’s injury
Dusan Mahorcic suffered a serious-looking injury in the game last night, and while there is no prognosis as of this morning, I’m going to assume that he’ll miss extended time. It’s a significant loss. And really demoralizing after all of the various injury setbacks that have plagued...
Prime UNC recruiting target 'might be close' to Duke basketball offer
In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball rival eight miles up Tobacco Road. That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official...
Five Burning Questions ahead of NC State's bowl game
NC State will play Maryland Dec. 30 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. As the team begins bowl practice, the Pack Pride looks at five questions for the Wolfpack's matchup with the Terrapins. 1. Who plays for NC State?. First, there's the question of injured players. We know Grant Gibson and...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 74-62 loss to Duke
Iowa basketball fell 74-62 to No. 15 Duke on Tuesday in the second game of the Jimmy V Classic inside Madison Square Garden. The Hawkeyes fall to 6-2 on the season and are now 3-2 against high-major opponents through the first eight games. Here is what to like and what...
Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
MEAC Players Of The Year both from NC Central
The MEAC has named North Carolina Central players to both its most prestigious football honors. The post MEAC Players Of The Year both from NC Central appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Good news for North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday. While players have flooded into the transfer portal, one of the top players in the ACC won't be one of them. The ACC Player of the Year, (...)
cbs17
Duke student wins $100,000 for tuition in football toss; uproar leads to 2 winners in another contest
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — In a national contest that saw controversy in one competition, a Duke University student won $100,000 for tuition after tossing footballs with precision over the weekend. The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest 10 finalists took to the field during the halftimes of ACC, Big 12,...
chapelboro.com
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh's Black Historic Neighborhoods
RALEIGH — Black Oak Society hosted a book talk with Raleigh native, author and public historian Carmen Wimberly Cauthen to discuss her debut book, “The History of Raleigh’s Black Neighborhoods.”. Cauthen read excerpts from her book, answered questions about her journey and writing process, and signed purchased...
Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams
The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
WRAL
Wakefield schools placed on lockdown
Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all put on lockdown Tuesday. Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all put on lockdown Tuesday.
WRAL
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
Fuquay-Varina Middle student fires gun in classroom; school closed Friday
Police said they have responded to Fuquay-Varina Middle School because of reports of a student with a gun.
cbs17
City of Durham gets report on traffic stops
DRUHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Traffic stops are part of the Durham Police Department’s strategy to reduce violent crime. It’s one of the jobs of the department’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT). The team was formed earlier this year to patrol areas with high rates of violent crime. Durham...
