If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
‘Why do we allow this stuff?’ Jamie Dimon says investing in crypto tokens is like buying ‘pet rocks’
The JPMorgan CEO has previously called cryptocurrencies dangerous, worthless and a “Ponzi scheme.”
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
techaiapp.com
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
BBC
Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand
A change in the way the cryptocurrency Ethereum works may have cut its power consumption by country-sized amounts. The amount of electricity saved is similar to that used by Ireland or even Austria, work published in the data-science journal Patterns suggests. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is thought to use more...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
Goldman Sachs Gears Up for a Run at Crypto
The head of Goldman Sachs's digital assets business says the bank is exploring more investments, perhaps including an acquisition, in the cryptosphere.
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
makeuseof.com
What Is Consumer Token Offering (CTO)?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Consumer token offering (CTO) has become the new way for projects to raise money in the crypto world. It differs from initial coin offerings (ICOs), as CTOs aren’t based on existing cryptocurrencies, like Ethereum or Bitcoin, but are fully independent tokens developed from scratch.
