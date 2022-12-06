ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Stars Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer Tribute Former Costar Kirstie Alley After Her Death

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laE2u_0jZ3JKjg00
(Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

On December 5, the world was shocked to learn of the death of Cheers star Kirstie Alley, who passed away at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement released by her children read.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The news of her death was met with sorrow from friends and fans alike. Among them were Alley’s fellow Cheers stars, Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, and Rhea Perlman.

“I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do,” Danson told People. “I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny.”

“She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard,” he continued. “As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

‘Cheers’ Stars Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer Mourn the Death of Kirstie Alley

Kelsey Grammer’s public response to the news was far more succinct than Danson’s but no less filled with love. “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter,” he said. “But I will say I loved her.”

As for Rhea Perlman, she will always look back with fondness on her friendship with Kirstie Alley. Not only were the women costars on the classic TV show but they formed a lasting real-life friendship through their days at the fictional bar as well.

“Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend,” Perlman explained. “Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created.”

“[Kirstie] had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families,” the Cheers star continued. “She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
RadarOnline

'An Affair Of The Heart': Kirstie Alley Believed Patrick Swayze Was The 'One That Got Away' Up Until Her Death

Reunited in the sky. Late Cheers actress Kirstie Alley had two husbands and once claimed she was crazy about John Travolta, but for decades, sources said she allegedly carried a secret torch for Dirty Dancing hunk Patrick Swayze, RadarOnline.com has learned. While she once called Travolta "the love of her life," the legendary actress — whose surprising death was revealed on Monday after a secret battle with colon cancer — described Swayze as "the one that got away" and truly believed they would have been together until his 2009 death at the age of 57 if things worked out differently."Kirstie says...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Outsider.com

Aaron Carter Death Certificate, New Details Revealed

Social media mourned the loss of American singer-songwriter Aaron Carter earlier this month after he was found dead in a bathtub. The early 2000s sensation died at 34 years old. While an investigation into his death is still ongoing, new details have emerged in the weeks following his passing. According...
LANCASTER, CA
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy