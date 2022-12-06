ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Bedminster Driver Sentenced For Homicide, Fraud: Prosecutor

A Somerset County man will spend five years in state prison after authorities say he struck and killed another traveler while driving on a suspended license. According to the county Prosecutor's Office, George L. Rodriguez, 68, of Bedminster, was driving north on Routes 202/206 toward the intersection with River Road just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
News Transcript

28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved

MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 7

The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 16 at 7:36 p.m., a resident of Staten Island, N.Y., reported that an unknown individual removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at a Wilson Avenue property. Patrolman William Dutton handled the report.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Police searching for driver who fled the scene after striking distressed pedestrian in roadway

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a man lying in the middle of the road in downtown Lakewood early Monday morning. According to a video published of the incident, a man is seen walking across Clifton Avenue when he appears to have a medical episode of some kind. The man then stumbled before falling to the ground. Moments later, a dark sedan struck the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, realizing they had struck an object, slammed on the brakes, but continued traveling away from the scene of the crime. The man suffered a The post Police searching for driver who fled the scene after striking distressed pedestrian in roadway appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Lakewood community calls for county worker’s job after more than four-year-old skit mocking Jews surfaces

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Nearly five years ago, an Ocean County road department worker hosted a skit mocking the Lakewood Jewish community inside the garage at the Plumsted garage of the Ocean County Road Department. Now, spurred by a news story in Lakewood, members of the community are calling for the man’s job. According to a report in the Lakewood Scoop, the employee donned a yarmulke and began a comedy skit mocking the Lakewood community after putting up a poster for “Adopt-A-Kollel” on the shop wall. The video was submitted to the Lakewood Scoop by ‘an anonymous former employee’. It is The post Lakewood community calls for county worker’s job after more than four-year-old skit mocking Jews surfaces appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

Updated: Charges lodged following Nov. 30 carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy

ENGLISHTOWN — Three residents of New York were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

East Brunswick Sentinel

State launches NJ Partnership for Student Success initiative

The Murphy Administration has announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
News Transcript

Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,

