Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
UPDATE: NJ Admits Errors, Clears Correctional Officer Over Motorcycle Gang Membership, Side Gig
New Jersey authorities have dropped a case against a correctional police officer who'd been accused of hiding his membership in two outlaw motorcycle gangs.Ruben Morales, who worked at the state prison in Newark, had also been accused of hiding a food truck business he worked on the side.All of the…
Office Manager Charged With Stealing $146K From Jersey Shore Employer: Prosecutor
A woman from Neptune Township has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former employer, authorities said.Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The charge is the result of an inves…
Bedminster Driver Sentenced For Homicide, Fraud: Prosecutor
A Somerset County man will spend five years in state prison after authorities say he struck and killed another traveler while driving on a suspended license. According to the county Prosecutor's Office, George L. Rodriguez, 68, of Bedminster, was driving north on Routes 202/206 toward the intersection with River Road just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020.
28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved
MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 7
The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 16 at 7:36 p.m., a resident of Staten Island, N.Y., reported that an unknown individual removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at a Wilson Avenue property. Patrolman William Dutton handled the report.
Authorities Seek Public's Help In Shooting That Left Jersey Shore Man Dead In His Car
Authorities in Monmouth County seek the public's help in a shooting that took place in the fall. A 26-year-old Neptune Township man was fatally shot in his car.On Oct. 6, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Heck Avenue for a report of …
South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said. Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. This was a result of...
Woman Arrested For Driving While Intoxicated
LACEY – A woman was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated after she was found acting reckless in a parking lot yesterday, police said. Around 11:38 a.m., Lacey Police were called to the City MD parking lot after receiving a report of a woman dancing around and punching her car.
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
NJ man charged for fatally running over girlfriend's ex multiple times
A fight over a woman in a New Jersey parking lot last week ended with her boyfriend fatally running over her ex.
Police searching for driver who fled the scene after striking distressed pedestrian in roadway
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a man lying in the middle of the road in downtown Lakewood early Monday morning. According to a video published of the incident, a man is seen walking across Clifton Avenue when he appears to have a medical episode of some kind. The man then stumbled before falling to the ground. Moments later, a dark sedan struck the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, realizing they had struck an object, slammed on the brakes, but continued traveling away from the scene of the crime. The man suffered a The post Police searching for driver who fled the scene after striking distressed pedestrian in roadway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lakewood community calls for county worker’s job after more than four-year-old skit mocking Jews surfaces
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Nearly five years ago, an Ocean County road department worker hosted a skit mocking the Lakewood Jewish community inside the garage at the Plumsted garage of the Ocean County Road Department. Now, spurred by a news story in Lakewood, members of the community are calling for the man’s job. According to a report in the Lakewood Scoop, the employee donned a yarmulke and began a comedy skit mocking the Lakewood community after putting up a poster for “Adopt-A-Kollel” on the shop wall. The video was submitted to the Lakewood Scoop by ‘an anonymous former employee’. It is The post Lakewood community calls for county worker’s job after more than four-year-old skit mocking Jews surfaces appeared first on Shore News Network.
Updated: Charges lodged following Nov. 30 carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy
ENGLISHTOWN — Three residents of New York were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
USPS offers $50K reward after armed thieves rob NJ mail carriers, steal postal keys
Authorities issued a holiday mail alert after several mail carries were robbed in New Jersey in recent weeks.
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
Amazing History Sunday at the Oldest Tavern in America Right in Ocean County, New Jersey
According to Wikipedia Cedar Bridge Tavern is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the United States, built in 1740 making it nearly 300 years old. The Cedar Bridge Tavern is located right here in Ocean County in Barnegat Township. According to Wikipedia "According to a 1981 survey by...
Some New Jersey high schools are wising up (Opinion)
With millennials and already some Gen Z-ers already in huge debt from college degrees that don't qualify them for much meaningful employment, finally a step in the right direction. The high school that all of my kids graduated from, Cherokee High School in Evesham, is offering probably the most useful...
Sheriff’s Officers Detail Border Crisis On Recent Assignment
TOMS RIVER – Two Ocean County Sheriff’s Department officers bringing a fugitive back to New Jersey participated in a unique training exercise on their way to Yuma, Arizona. “Knowing that one of the guys we were sending down speaks Spanish, I figured this was a chance to give...
State launches NJ Partnership for Student Success initiative
The Murphy Administration has announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
