Read full article on original website
Related
Former Head of Border Patrol Says Governor Abbott Needs to Remove Texas Migrants
Mark Morgan and Texas Governor AbbottPhoto byTwitter. A long-serving public official comes out and told NewsMax, that Texas Governor Greg Abbott needs to remove migrants and send them back to Mexico. Mark Morgan made these remarks on November 28, 2022, while speaking at the Wake Up America interview.
More tragedy for Texas border agents
"In less than 2 weeks time we have had 3 Border Patrol Agents commit suicide. Just today we had one in El Paso, Texas. Something is seriously wrong with our men and women protecting our borders. Where is Alejandro Mayorkas and the Border Czar?" Mayra Flores, US House Candidate TX-34.
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's border boycott signals he won't do a thing about the crisis for rest of his presidency
Fox News host Jesse Watters blasts President Biden for not taking the time to visit the border as he takes a trip to Arizona on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
New York Post
US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas
A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in December
Earlier this spring, The Washington Post said Texas could see up to 18,000 migrants crossing the border without Title 42. These figures could become true in December when Title 42 is lifted after a federal judge granted it five weeks before the policy is lifted.
Trump slammed for claiming that 10 million illegal immigrants are entering the United States
Donald Trump has been slammed for claiming that the United States is registering around 10 million illegal immigrants each year under President Biden's rule. Former United States President Donald Trump.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
'Just a matter of time' before a terrorist gets through border and kills Americans, Lindsey Graham warns
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss the toll the border crisis has had on Border Patrol and how the crisis has made America vulnerable to terrorists.
White House claims President Biden has been to the border despite no record of any visit
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Wednesday that President Biden has been to the border, despite him having not visited since becoming president.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Trump to lay out lengthy second-term agenda, including call to finish border wall
Former President Donald Trump’s expected campaign announcement Tuesday will pitch voters on his plan for a second term in office that would revive frustrated pillars of his 2016 bid and first-term agenda. A source close to Trump said that while not an exhaustive list, the former president would discuss...
Federal appeals court considers Trump's plea to grant him immunity from Capitol riot lawsuits
A federal court of appeals in DC spent nearly two hours on Wednesday grappling with whether former President Donald Trump should be immune from liability in three separate lawsuits stemming from the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Biden says he has more important things to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday but did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He visited the state to tour a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility in the process of being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona. When a reporter asked Biden why he would come to Arizona and not visit the border, the president said visiting the border is not a priority. "Because there are more important...
Biden admin appeals ruling blocking Title 42 border protocol
The Homeland Security Department says it plans to file an appeal challenging a ruling last month that blocked a policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants seeking asylum.
Tony Gonzales lambastes US border official for suicide trend explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas congressman whose district runs along 800 miles of the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico boundary lambasted a federal government official who claimed that the border crisis was not causing Border Patrol agents to commit suicide at rising rates.
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
20 times Donald Trump's political committees promised worthless rewards for a donation
In his ongoing quest for political cash, Donald Trump keeps offering prospective donors trinkets, tchotchkes, and memberships that add up to nothing.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s border crisis endangers skies as air marshals sent south
If you live in a community near the southern border, the Biden border crisis has been disrupting your life for almost two years now. If you live in a Democratic-controlled sanctuary city such as New York or Washington, D.C., the flood of immigrants has been hitting your community for a few months now, ever since Republican governors started taking up your leaders on their promises and busing border-crossers to your city.
Biden blasted by Border Patrol Union over policies, declining to visit during Arizona trip: 'cowardice'
A Border Patrol union blasted President Biden's policies regarding the border and his refusal to visit the southern border since taking office.
Washington Examiner
Amnesty for DACA flunks the border security test
The U.S.’s nearly two-year-old border crisis continues unabated, yet Senate Democrats and some Republicans are foolishly resuming a push to grant amnesty to hundreds of thousands—and perhaps millions—of people living in this country illegally. There is a simple test to determine if a given policy will reduce...
Biden’s pathetic disregard for the humanitarian catastrophe at the border
Joe Biden just admitted, yet again, that the humanitarian disaster at our southern border does not matter to him. He simply views it as a negligible price to pay for his open-borders policy. “There are more important things going on”, sniffed the president, when asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy why he had not visited the border during an Arizona visit. Sorry, but there really aren’t any, at least not domestically. The fiscal year that ended September 30 saw a record 2.4 million migrants encountered at the southern border, up almost 40% from the previous year (which was already a record-breaker). There have been...
Comments / 0