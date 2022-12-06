ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Tennessee man dies after reportedly attacking mother

By Ethan Illers
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWjal_0jZ3IjiM00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after he allegedly attacked his mother in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Gratton Road for reports of a domestic assault involving a couple and their adult son.

VIDEO: Shoppers, employees witness violent robbery at Tennessee mall

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the son, identified as Brandon Pulley, unresponsive. Deputies began administering CPR until paramedics arrived and took Pulley to Tennova Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the preliminary investigation revealed Pulley attacked his mother with a weapon for reasons unknown. His mother suffered injuries to her head and back from the attack.

Pulley’s father reportedly tried to defend his wife by restraining Pulley. Authorities did not say how Pulley died.

No other information was released and the investigation remains active.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville

December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
NASHVILLE, TN
Turnto10.com

Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Two arrested on drug charges after asking police for directions

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and woman have been arrested on drug charges, among others, after asking a drug enforcement officer for directions. According to police, 26-year-old Austin Zandt was driving a vehicle around the parking lot of the Stewart County courthouse when he stopped and asked K-9 Sgt. Robbie MacDonald where to park.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 3 people in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Friday night out with friends ended up with a woman and two friends in the hospital after all three were run over by a car early Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance in the Wedgwood-Houston area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
CBS 42

CBS 42

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy