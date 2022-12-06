ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
