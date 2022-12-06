Read full article on original website
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
Former Head of Border Patrol Says Governor Abbott Needs to Remove Texas Migrants
Mark Morgan and Texas Governor AbbottPhoto byTwitter. A long-serving public official comes out and told NewsMax, that Texas Governor Greg Abbott needs to remove migrants and send them back to Mexico. Mark Morgan made these remarks on November 28, 2022, while speaking at the Wake Up America interview.
Massive group of migrants hits Texas border as end of Title 42 looms
A group of hundreds hit the southern border early Saturday morning, just weeks before the Title 42 public health order will expire due to a court-ordered winddown.
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's border boycott signals he won't do a thing about the crisis for rest of his presidency
Fox News host Jesse Watters blasts President Biden for not taking the time to visit the border as he takes a trip to Arizona on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
New York Post
US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas
A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
Trump slammed for claiming that 10 million illegal immigrants are entering the United States
Donald Trump has been slammed for claiming that the United States is registering around 10 million illegal immigrants each year under President Biden's rule. Former United States President Donald Trump.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
White House claims President Biden has been to the border despite no record of any visit
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Wednesday that President Biden has been to the border, despite him having not visited since becoming president.
'Just a matter of time' before a terrorist gets through border and kills Americans, Lindsey Graham warns
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss the toll the border crisis has had on Border Patrol and how the crisis has made America vulnerable to terrorists.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Trump to lay out lengthy second-term agenda, including call to finish border wall
Former President Donald Trump’s expected campaign announcement Tuesday will pitch voters on his plan for a second term in office that would revive frustrated pillars of his 2016 bid and first-term agenda. A source close to Trump said that while not an exhaustive list, the former president would discuss...
Federal appeals court considers Trump's plea to grant him immunity from Capitol riot lawsuits
A federal court of appeals in DC spent nearly two hours on Wednesday grappling with whether former President Donald Trump should be immune from liability in three separate lawsuits stemming from the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Biden admin appeals ruling blocking Title 42 border protocol
The Homeland Security Department says it plans to file an appeal challenging a ruling last month that blocked a policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants seeking asylum.
Biden says he has more important things to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday but did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He visited the state to tour a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility in the process of being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona. When a reporter asked Biden why he would come to Arizona and not visit the border, the president said visiting the border is not a priority. "Because there are more important...
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Wall Street Journal: GOP, US would be best served if Trump ‘ceded the field to the next generation’
The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board said in a piece on Monday that the Republican Party and United States would be best served if former President Trump “ceded the field to the next generation” for the 2024 presidential election. The board said more Democrats than Republicans will...
Tony Gonzales lambastes US border official for suicide trend explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas congressman whose district runs along 800 miles of the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico boundary lambasted a federal government official who claimed that the border crisis was not causing Border Patrol agents to commit suicide at rising rates.
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump’s motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
CNN — The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s border crisis endangers skies as air marshals sent south
If you live in a community near the southern border, the Biden border crisis has been disrupting your life for almost two years now. If you live in a Democratic-controlled sanctuary city such as New York or Washington, D.C., the flood of immigrants has been hitting your community for a few months now, ever since Republican governors started taking up your leaders on their promises and busing border-crossers to your city.
20 times Donald Trump's political committees promised worthless rewards for a donation
In his ongoing quest for political cash, Donald Trump keeps offering prospective donors trinkets, tchotchkes, and memberships that add up to nothing.
Biden blasted by Border Patrol Union over policies, declining to visit during Arizona trip: 'cowardice'
A Border Patrol union blasted President Biden's policies regarding the border and his refusal to visit the southern border since taking office.
