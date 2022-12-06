ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
Black Enterprise

BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional

A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: HOA board members stole millions from residents

MIAMI (AP) — Several current and former board members on one of Florida’s largest homeowners associations have been charged with stealing more than $2 million of residents’ money. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced a mix of theft, fraud and money laundering charges on Tuesday against current president Monica Isabel Ghilardi, 52; board member Myriam Arango Rodgers, 76; former board member Yoleidis Lopez Garcia, 47; former president Marglli Gallego, 41; and Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 45, who is Gallego’s husband and accused of running two companies that were paid at least $1.26 million in HOA funds. “This case is not closed,” Fernandez Rundle said during a news conference. “These are not the end of the criminal arrests.” Gallego had been the Hammocks Community Association’s president until she was arrested in April 2021 on theft charges. That arrest was part of a long-running probe that also led to the new charges. The HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall, located southwest of Miami.
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
The Hill

What the data actually say about assault weapons

President Biden wants to ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines. Illinois House Democrats have put forward a state-wide ban on such weapons. Several mass murders, including the one earlier this year at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the recent Colorado Springs nightclub shooting involved the assailant using an assault weapon to inflict harm on innocent people. All such deaths are senseless, needless and avoidable.
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
