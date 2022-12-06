ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: Noise cameras, Growing homeless camp, Mid-week storm, Boys and Girls Club, Smart farm

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRI9Z_0jZ3HAyq00

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque ‘noise cameras’ to crack down on loud cars – Monday night, city councilors approved a resolution to begin a pilot program to install ‘noise cameras.’ The cameras will detect excessively loud cars, allowing the city hand out fines. Cities around the country are testing this new technology. Councilors say the plan is to have the noise cameras up within six months.

[2] Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp – Residents near 1st and Indian School say they are uneasy with a growing homeless camp in the area. They say the homeless are setting fires to stay warm and breaking into cars to steal gas. Neighbors say it’s become a hazard walking down streets filled with needles. A spokesperson for the Department of Solid Waste says crews go out daily to clean the area and provide services for the homeless.

[3] Mid-week storm brings cooler temperatures, rain, snow and wind – Today will be a bit cooler than Monday but still warmer than normal. Highs will reach the 50s, 60s and 70s again. The next storm will arrive Wednesday. Snow will intensify in the San Juan Mountains tonight through Wednesday. New Mexico will see lighter snow in the northern mountains, and rain showers in the lower elevations from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

[4] First Boys and Girls Club in the Bernalillo Public School District opens – The Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico has opened a new location in the Santo Domingo Pueblo to serve hundreds of students. The program at Santo Domingo Elementary will offer services, including music and dance classes and even yoga. Students will also learn how to grow their own food and cook. More than 120 students have already registered, and more than 150 are on the waiting list. There are plans to open locations at the other five elementary schools in the district.

[5] Middle School class creates sustainable farm in classroom – Students at Roosevelt Middle School are learning how to grow their own food right inside their classroom. The ‘Smart Farm’ produces hundreds of plants a semester, all in a space about the size of a closet. The project is six years in the making and its aim is to create a solution to growing populations and shrinking habitats. Sprinklers drip water down onto the plant’s roots—recirculating only five or six gallons of water.

