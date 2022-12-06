Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right NowUncovering FloridaCrystal River, FL
Burritos for All at Coyote RojoJ.M. LesinskiSpring Hill, FL
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022Uncovering FloridaFlorida State
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
Related
hernandosun.com
The Sharks chomp the Leopards at home
The Nature Coast Tech Varsity Boys basketball team (3-1) defeated the Hernando Leopards (2-2) by a slim 42-37 margin on Tuesday night at the Shark Tank. Both squads came into the evening having won their most recent contests and getting back on track after early-season hiccups. A game of runs resulted as the teams battled it out to see who could keep the ball rolling. While Hernando Head Coach Travis Bruns liked some of what he saw, he felt offensive execution held the Leopards back.
Mike Williams steps down as head coach at Wharton
TAMPA, Fla.- Another former NFL player-turned-head coach will be leaving the high school ranks of coaching. Mike Williams confirmed with SBLive Sports Florida Wednesday morning that he has stepped down as the head coach at Wharton High School. The former Plant High School star leaves with an ...
Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023. Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. ...
hernandosun.com
Girls Soccer Weeki Wachee vs. Citrus Photo Gallery
Weeki Wachee tied with Citrus 1 to 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Girls Soccer Weeki Wachee Vs. Citrus on November 30,2022.
Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. […]
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
sportspromedia.com
Tampa Bay Rays reveal plans for ‘US$1bn’ domed stadium
The Tampa Bay Rays have submitted a proposal to build a new domed ballpark near the site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise’s current Tropicana Field home in St Petersburg, Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the plans put together by the Rays and real estate developer...
995qyk.com
5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles
Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
Two New Fresh Kitchen Outposts Coming to Tampa Region
In addition to its Lakeland restaurant that’s opening early 2023, the homegrown quick-service healthy eatery filed a plan review with the city of Tampa for another location on Dec 6.
click orlando
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
Moderate to high respiratory irritation risk in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties due to red tide
National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) scientists said there is an increased risk for respiratory irritation due to red tide in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties this week.
usf.edu
A Florida panther is killed in Hillsborough for the first time in decades
An endangered Florida panther has been killed on a roadway in southeast Hillsborough County for the first time since 2003. Many of the other animals are being pushed out of their territory by onrushing development. The body of the 2-year-old male panther was found Dec. 1 along Keysville Road, near...
‘No freaking way’: Unwelcome bear moves into Florida neighborhood, eats residents’ avocados
A resident in Davenport, Florida, is not happy with a black bear that decided to spend his nights in her neighborhood.
Savor the Season: Clearwater Restaurants Serving Christmas Dinner
Spend more time with your family and less time worrying about cooking this Christmas when...
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe
I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
Palm Harbor woman claims multi-million dollar Mega Millions ticket
A 69-year-old Florida woman was the latest lottery player to claim a $2 million Mega Millions prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Comments / 0