The Sharks chomp the Leopards at home

The Nature Coast Tech Varsity Boys basketball team (3-1) defeated the Hernando Leopards (2-2) by a slim 42-37 margin on Tuesday night at the Shark Tank. Both squads came into the evening having won their most recent contests and getting back on track after early-season hiccups. A game of runs resulted as the teams battled it out to see who could keep the ball rolling. While Hernando Head Coach Travis Bruns liked some of what he saw, he felt offensive execution held the Leopards back.
Mike Williams steps down as head coach at Wharton

TAMPA, Fla.- Another former NFL player-turned-head coach will be leaving the high school ranks of coaching.  Mike Williams confirmed with SBLive Sports Florida Wednesday morning that he has stepped down as the head coach at Wharton High School. The former Plant High School star leaves with an ...
Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. […]
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)

Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
Tampa Bay Rays reveal plans for ‘US$1bn’ domed stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays have submitted a proposal to build a new domed ballpark near the site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise’s current Tropicana Field home in St Petersburg, Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the plans put together by the Rays and real estate developer...
5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles

Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments

OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe

I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
