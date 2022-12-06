ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Ringer

Joel Klatt on Picking the Playoff, and Can the Big Ten Surpass the SEC? Plus, Tales From the Couch: Denver’s Big Night.

Russillo shares his NBA thoughts in Tales from the Couch, including: Trail Blazers-Nuggets, Clippers-Heat, and Rockets-Spurs (1:15). Then Ryen talks with Joel Klatt about the College Football Playoff, Michigan’s improvement from last season, how Ohio State matches up with Georgia, the Pac-12 raising its profile this season, playoff expansion disagreements, and Deion Sanders’s impact on Colorado football (19:25). Finally, Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 14 (1:02:09), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:04:12).
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllTrojans

Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award

USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bobby Petrino Reportedly A Candidate For SEC Job

Bobby Petrino could be making a return to the SEC. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, the head coach of Missouri State has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M's search for a new offensive coordinator. Petrino is expected to interview with Texas A&M in the coming days. Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
thecomeback.com

Atlanta Hawks receive horrible injury news

The Atlanta Hawks will be without one of their key players for the next two weeks. Atlanta guard Dejounte Murray will miss the next two weeks after he sustained a left ankle sprain. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Murray’s injury on Twitter, writing, “Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources tell me and Sam Amick.”
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mannelly doesn't want Bears to sit Justin Fields, talks long snapper award, and more

Patrick Mannelly has experienced more Chicago Bears games than any other player in team history. The former long snapper has team-record 245 career games under his belt that isn’t expected to be broken anytime soon. He’s seen the highs and lows of various NFL seasons, from Super Bowl appearances to bad collapses, spanning 16 years with four coaches.
CHICAGO, IL

