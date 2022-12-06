Read full article on original website
Pete Fiutak: I wouldn't be shocked if Ohio State wins this thing; rematch with Michigan in L.A. would be insane
Pete Fiutak talks about the massive numbers of players in the transfer portal, Colorado’s hire of Deion Sanders, Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s decision to forgo the rest of the season and the CFB Playoff matchups of Georgia-Ohio State and Michigan-TCU.
The Ringer
Joel Klatt on Picking the Playoff, and Can the Big Ten Surpass the SEC? Plus, Tales From the Couch: Denver’s Big Night.
Russillo shares his NBA thoughts in Tales from the Couch, including: Trail Blazers-Nuggets, Clippers-Heat, and Rockets-Spurs (1:15). Then Ryen talks with Joel Klatt about the College Football Playoff, Michigan’s improvement from last season, how Ohio State matches up with Georgia, the Pac-12 raising its profile this season, playoff expansion disagreements, and Deion Sanders’s impact on Colorado football (19:25). Finally, Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 14 (1:02:09), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:04:12).
247Sports
Georgia football: Paul Finebaum reveals which CFB Playoff team is most likely to knock off Bulldogs
Georgia enters the College Football Playoff as the overwhelming favorite after winning last year's national championship and starting this year 13-0, including a 20-point victory in the SEC Championship Game. On First Take, Paul Finebaum was asked which team has the best chance to upset Georgia among the three other playoff teams.
Atlanta Falcons To Start Desmond Ridder Following Bye Week
The rookie has waited this whole season for his first crack at real NFL action.
USC's Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; Stetson Bennett Fourth
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishes fourth in Heisman voting.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Atlanta Braves: Brian Snitker gives Ozzie Albies injury update
SAN DIEGO — During the MLB Winter Meetings here in San Diego, not only was Dansby Swanson and his future a big topic among Atlanta Braves fans, but also catching some buzz was how Ozzie Albies might factor into potentially helping to replace him in 2023. Atlanta Braves: An...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Georgia Football Recruiting 2022 GHSA Football State Championships recruiting primer
With the GHSA football state championships once again set to take place, Dawgs247 takes a look at prospects to watch in each game. This will be updated throughout the weekend. Class A Div 2: Schley County vs. Bowdon - Thursday, 5 p.m. For Schley, Zayden Walker (# 3) is the...
Why This Year's Heisman Vote Was My Toughest in 25 Years
Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman in a landslide, but I cast my ballot for another outstanding quarterback.
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
Kirk Herbstreit Explains How Ohio State Could Get "Embarrassed" By Georgia
On New Year's Eve, No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will face off in a highly-anticipated Peach Bowl matchup. The top-ranked Bulldogs are currently listed as 6.5-point favorites in the quasi home game at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But according to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, the point spread could end up being far greater.
Bobby Petrino Reportedly A Candidate For SEC Job
Bobby Petrino could be making a return to the SEC. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, the head coach of Missouri State has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M's search for a new offensive coordinator. Petrino is expected to interview with Texas A&M in the coming days. Texas A&M...
College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners
For almost 90 years, the Heisman Trophy has stood above all other honors as the single most prestigious individual award given to the best college football player of the year. Here's your look at which schools have produced the most Heisman talent in that time. College football teams with most ...
thecomeback.com
Atlanta Hawks receive horrible injury news
The Atlanta Hawks will be without one of their key players for the next two weeks. Atlanta guard Dejounte Murray will miss the next two weeks after he sustained a left ankle sprain. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Murray’s injury on Twitter, writing, “Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources tell me and Sam Amick.”
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
Patrick Mannelly doesn't want Bears to sit Justin Fields, talks long snapper award, and more
Patrick Mannelly has experienced more Chicago Bears games than any other player in team history. The former long snapper has team-record 245 career games under his belt that isn’t expected to be broken anytime soon. He’s seen the highs and lows of various NFL seasons, from Super Bowl appearances to bad collapses, spanning 16 years with four coaches.
Kirby Smart Broke a Statistical Trend in the SEC Championship
Kirby Smart accomplished something he has only been able to do once since 2016. And it wasn’t winning the SEC.
