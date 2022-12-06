Read full article on original website
KTLO
Wednesday basketball results include Calico Rock splitting in Izard County Tournament
A few area teams continued action in the Izard County Tournament Wednesday at Cave City. Calico Rock to advance to the third place game on the senior boys’ bracket. The Pirates beat up on the host Cavemen 71-45. Calico Rock did not fare as well in senior girls’ action as they fell to Izard County 57-36. Makensie Yancey led the Lady Cougars with 21 points, and Quinn Johnson added 14.
KTLO
Thursday basketball schedule includes MHHS boys at West Plains
Basketball makes up the local Thursday schedule and includes another road trip for the Mountain Home High School boys. The Bombers will be across the state line for an outing with West Plains. Mountain Home is currently 6-2 on the season. The Bombers went to Jonesboro on Tuesday and picked...
KTLO
Cotter wins 2 boys’ games over Haas Hall-Rogers; Norfork High School splits with Shirley
Cotter was able to win two boys’ basketball games over Haas Hall-Rogers on Tuesday. The Warriors won the senior high game over the Danes 80-61. Hudson Adams was Cotter’s top scorer with 25 points, David Roger had 17, Payton McGee finished with 16, and Trace Ewing added 11 points.
KTLO
MH splits 6 junior high basketball games with Harrison
The Mountain Home junior high basketball programs split a total of six games with Harrison on Tuesday. Mountain Home won two of the three girls’ games at Harrison. The Junior Lady Bombers captured the freshman game over the Junior Lady Goblins 58-52. Jayla Yonkers led Mountain Home with 21 points, Cara Jackson scored 18, and Laken Anderson added 13.
KTLO
MHHS basketball teams pick up sweep at Valley View
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had a successful road trip to Jonesboro on Tuesday as they were able to pick up a sweep over Valley View. The Lady Bombers began the evening with a 67-52 win over the Lady Blazers. The first two quarters were nearly identical in with a lot of points being put on the board. Mountain Home went into the locker room up 41-34 at halftime. The Lady Bombers gained some more distance from Valley View in the second half as they went on to win by 15.
KTLO
Tennison to step down as MH freshman girls’ basketball coach
Less than seven months after announcing his hire, the head coach of the Mountain Home freshman girls’ basketball team is stepping down. Keeton Tennison will be coaching his last game Thursday night at Greene County Tech in Paragould. Mountain Home athletic director Mitch Huskey says Tennison came to him...
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Valley View
Tuesday’s basketball schedule includes another road trip for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be in Jonesboro for an outing with Valley View. Mountain Home’s girls come into the game with a record of 4-3. The Lady Bombers wrapped up the Branson Battle...
KTLO
UCA beats Arkansas State
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Camren Hunter had 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-67 victory against Arkansas State on Tuesday night. Hunter had seven rebounds and six assists for the Bears (5-4). Elias Cato scored 14 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Collin Cooper recorded 13 points with three 3-pointers.
desotocountynews.com
Tuesday sports: Eagles sweep Olive Branch
Lewisburg: Amarion Davis and Noah Jorgensen 13 each. First loss for Oxford, Lewisburg record 11-1. Horn Lake: Dimp Pernell 28, Ky Pernell 22, Connor Simms 16. Olive Branch: Jalyn Tyler 24, Zahir Gutierrez 18, Reece Garrison 13. Evangelical Christian 75, Northpoint Christian 59. Northpoint: Christian Gilliland 29, Grayson Alford 13,...
No. 11 Auburn puts unbeaten mark on the line vs. Memphis
No. 11 Auburn will look to remain undefeated when it faces Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday in Atlanta.
KTLO
Virginia Fay Calabria, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Virginia Fay Calabria, 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Virginia was born on July 23, 1943, in Dell, Arkansas, to Roy and Reathie Bachus Lynn. She attended Dell High School in Dell, Arkansas, and graduated from Cotton Boll Vocational School in Burdette, Arkansas for nursing. She was a nurse from 1981 until 2000. She married Kenneth on July 23, 1995 at their home. Virginia was best known for enjoying time with her family and loved to take care of her four-legged fur babies. She enjoyed coloring, fishing, gardening, hummingbirds, traveling, camping, and cross-stitch.
AR-Pine Bluff to replace JSU for Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Golden Lions have been announced as the new football team for the Southern Heritage Classic. The Golden Lions are set to square off against Tennessee State University in September 2023 and again in 2024. The annual football game...
KTLO
Marian Elaine Hall, 101, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Marian Elaine Hall of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 26, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 101. She was born April 23, 1921, in Colgan, North Dakota, the daughter of Walter and Ruth Ann White Jorgensen. She married William C. Hall on March 8, 1944 in San Diego, California. Marian did clerical work for the U.S. Civil Service. She lived in Mountain Home since moving from Roseville, California, in 1991. She was a member of the Briarcliff Community Church. Marian was a faithful woman who loved the Lord.
KTLO
MH FFA members inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club
Two Mountain Home FFA Members were inducted into the 2022 Arkansas Purple Circle Club in October in Little Rock. The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship at the Arkansas State Fair. This year’s class consisted of 215 awards presented to 137 inductees.
KTLO
Mordecai Robért, 36, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mordecai Robért, 36, was taken home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022 AD, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Mordecai was born on June 27, 1986 AD, in Newton, Alabama, to David and JoLynn Root Robért. Cai loved listening to Christian music. He enjoyed being with his family and dearly loved his supportive live in aid Ms. Carmen and his daily walks through his neighborhood.
KTLO
Gov. Hutchinson breaks ground on new center at Northark College
Governor Asa Hutchinson joined North Arkansas College and the public Monday to break ground on the new Center for Robotics and Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Northark is the first community college in Arkansas to construct a robotics and manufacturing center on a community college campus. “These are exciting times for Arkansas when we see this growth in Harrison,” said Governor Hutchinson of the new facility. “This opens up a world of opportunity for the young people in our state.”
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
neareport.com
Memphis man killed in St. Francis County crash
St. Francis County, Ark. – A traffic accident claimed the life of a Memphis man on December 4 in rural St. Francis County. It happened at 3:34 PM on Sunday, the report with Arkansas State Police said. A 2012 GMC Sierra was disabled and stopped on Interstate 40 at the 260 mile marker. Sircrease Brooks, 45, of Memphis, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when an unknown semi truck approached. When the semi-truck passed, it struck both the passenger and the vehicle and continued eastbound without stopping.
KTLO
MH Mayor Adams reflects on 2022, previews 2023
Wednesday morning, Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams joined KTLO’s Heather Loftis and Sammy Raycraft to talk about the accomplishments of 2022 and what the city of Mountain Home can look forward to going into 2023. Adams states one of the greatest accomplishments for 2022 was the completion of the...
KTLO
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
