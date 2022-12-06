Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
Bollinger to acquire VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
Related
lafourchegazette.com
Trojans basketball coach announces resignation
Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
LSU Goes In-Home For Visit With 2023 QB Commit Rickie Collins
The LSU football program landed a good one when 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins committed to the Tigers in August. Collins gave the Tigers a tremendous in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly after he backed off of his pledge to Purdue. As Early Signing Day approaches, this coaching staff has...
Who's in? Who's Out? State of the LSU Wide Receiver Room
Tigers putting together one of the top wide receiver rooms in the country once again, return of Boutte cherry on top.
BREAKING: LSU WR Jack Bech Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU wide receiver Jack Bech will enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday via social media. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two. Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards...
lafourchegazette.com
LSU receiver entering transfer portal
A contributing LSU football player has announced today that he's entering the transfer portal. Sophomore receiver Jack Bech announced on Twitter today that he's entering the portal to find a home for the final 2 seasons of his collegiate eligibility. A Lafayette native, Bech caught 16 passes for 200 yards...
Brian Kelly, Frank Wilson Go In-Home With LSU Commit Kaleb Jackson
Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU coach Brian Kelly a massive commitment at a position of need in July. Fast forward to December and the Tigers continue to push for the elite back as Early Signing Day approaches. Coach Kelly and running backs coach Frank Wilson went with an in-home visit on Monday with Jackson.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU set to lose key WR to the NCAA transfer portal
LSU head coach Brian Kelly stunned many by leading the Tigers to a 1st-place finish in the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game this season. On Tuesday, he lost 1 of the wide receivers who could’ve made sure LSU was right back in Atlanta next December, as Jack Bech announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Alumnus & Former Dean to Give Commencement Speech at 111th Commencement Ceremony
The Nicholls State University 111th Commencement is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in John L. Guidry Stadium at 9 a.m. Graduates from the colleges of Business Administration, Education and Behavioral Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing, Sciences and Technology and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute will be in attendance. All Summer and Fall 2022 graduates will participate in this ceremony including all Master, Bachelor and Associate degrees.
wrkf.org
LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland gets Grammy nomination for collaboration with musician Sean Ardoin
LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland performs during halftime in game against Ole Miss, October 22, 2022. This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Last week, the New Orleans City Council approved a nearly $1.5 billion budget for 2023. New Orleans Metro...
Southern University mourns loss of three Human Jukebox members
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band lost their lives tragically. The post Southern University mourns loss of three Human Jukebox members appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou 2022 Oyster Shell Ornament Contest is Underway!
Get your Christmas spirit ready because Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Oyster Shell Ornament Contest is back!. The Lafourche Parish Tourist Center needs help decorating their tree and you can help with the ornament contest. “Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism is excited to launch the third year of our Oyster Shell Ornament Contest,” said Cody Gray, President & CEO, “ We are always looking for fun and creative ways to bring our communities up and down the bayou together while promoting our authentic destination. This contest is a great way for children and adults to express their creativity and showcase our unapologetically Cajun culture. We look forward to seeing this year’s submissions!”
Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket
The winning numbers for Monday's drawing are 35,45, 47, 54, 55 and 14.
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
Comments / 0