The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had a successful road trip to Jonesboro on Tuesday as they were able to pick up a sweep over Valley View. The Lady Bombers began the evening with a 67-52 win over the Lady Blazers. The first two quarters were nearly identical in with a lot of points being put on the board. Mountain Home went into the locker room up 41-34 at halftime. The Lady Bombers gained some more distance from Valley View in the second half as they went on to win by 15.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO