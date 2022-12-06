PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Scott Barschdorf has been named the new Director of Brain Injury Services at BCArc. He will oversee the expanding BI residential program that ranges from Berkshire County to the Pioneer Valley. Barschdorf has experience working with individuals with mental health and behavioral issues, and has overseen residential programs in various roles during his 16 years in human services.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO