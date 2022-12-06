Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Passenger Rail Commission Sets Public Meeting in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission is holding a public meeting on Friday on plans for east/west passenger rail. The meeting is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Woodlawn Avenue. It is open to the public and comments will be taken following the membership discussion.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Airport Hangar Debris to be Cleaned From Abutting Yards
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city and airport hangar renovation project general contractor will clean up insulation littering surrounding properties and install preventive measures to contain the debris. Interim Airport Manager and Administrative Officer Katherine Eade said that airport abutters have contacted the city over insulation littering their properties...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Holiday Shindy Returns to Zion Lutheran Church
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Holiday Shindy returns to the Zion Lutheran Church on First Street this year with new and longtime vendors. On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers can browse from around 40 artisans offering apparel and accessories, art, homewares, toys, stationery, body care, and food products.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn to Retire in July
PITTSFIELD, Mass. After nearly 30 years with the city, Chief Michael Wynn will retire his badge after the Fourth of July to refocus his priorities. The announcement was made on Tuesday in Mayor Linda Tyer's office with his wife and infant child present. "I had been thinking about it for...
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Name Director of Brain Injury Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Scott Barschdorf has been named the new Director of Brain Injury Services at BCArc. He will oversee the expanding BI residential program that ranges from Berkshire County to the Pioneer Valley. Barschdorf has experience working with individuals with mental health and behavioral issues, and has overseen residential programs in various roles during his 16 years in human services.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Towns Receive Community Planning Grants
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Baker-Polito Administration awarded Egremont, Lenox, and Lee Community Planning Grants to assist in various planning projects. On Wednesday, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega, and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Community Services Division Director Louis Martin were joined by state and local officials in Barnstable to celebrate the Community Planning Grant Program awards, which include $2,386,800 to 40 projects.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Veterans Mark 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Around 50 gathered at the Veteran's Memorial Park to mark the 81st anniversary of the attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii that sparked the nation's entrance into World War II. "On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day we pay tribute to the...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Holiday Markets, Music, and Parades
With just a couple of weeks until Christmas, holiday cheer is spreading in the county. This weekend's events range from photos with Santa to lyrical concerts and bazaars. See our list of holiday craft fairs and tree lighting events. Photos with Santa Holiday Event. All Seasons Realty Group, Cheshire. The...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Historical Commission Supports Two CPA Applications
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday deemed two fiscal 2023 Community Preservation Act applications as historically significant: a Fenn Street building restoration and a West Pittsfield signage project. Nonprofit organization Roots Dreams and Mustard Seeds is seeking $200,000 to support its renovation of 117 to 129 Fenn...
iBerkshires.com
Clarksburg Planners Continue Cannabis Dispensary Hearing
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Planning Board has approved continued a hearing on a special permit submitted by New England Regional Dispensaries (NERD) to operate a cannabis dispensary on Cross Road. The board granted the special permit did not have a quorum at its meeting on Wednesday because one member...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown's DIRE Committee Discusses How to Deal with 'Article 37 Reports'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's diversity and racial equity committee Monday talked about how it should process reports it receives from other boards and committees in town government. In 2020, town meeting passed a warrant article that, in part, stated that "town employees and public office holders" should submit...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Selectmen Approve Town Licenses
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has approved the renewal of all the licenses for the town. The board approved the licenses largely without issues at its meeting on Wednesday. Approved licenses include alcohol licenses, Sunday and Weekly entertainment licenses, common victualer licenses, auto sales, inn and lodging licenses.
iBerkshires.com
SBPHC to Offer Southern Berkshire County Vaccine Clinic
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative (SBPHC) will be hosting a Pfizer Bivalent Booster clinic for 5–11-year-old and 12+ years old at W.E.B DuBois (313 Monument Valley Road) in Great Barrington on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 4-7 pm. Regular dose flu vaccine will also...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Music School: A 20th Anniversary Cabaret Workshop
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Music School (BMS) announced Music @ The Taft presents Songs from the Heart: A 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Berkshire Music School Cabaret Workshop on Monday, December 12 at 7pm. BMS voice faculty member Sherri James Buxton brings her Broadway and New York cabaret...
iBerkshires.com
nbCC's Forum to Focus on Self-Care Practices
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — This month the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition (nbCC) invites the public to participate in a morning focused on self-care. Attendees will learn about various tips and practices they can incorporate into their lives to ensure they are taking better care of themselves. This month's forum will...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Spring Semester Starts Jan. 23
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) begins its spring semester Monday, Jan 23, 2022. A variety of learning options are offered, including in-person, online and hybrid. Prospective students may register any time online, or attend a free registration day on Saturday, January 21 from 8 am to noon. Prospective students can walk in without an appointment, apply and be instantly accepted to the College. Financial aid assistance will also be provided.
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Hosts Williams College Chamber Music Gala
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. On Sunday, Dec.11 at 1 pm, the Clark Art Institute hosts a concert by the Williams College Music Department in the Clarks Michael Conforti Pavilion. The Chamber Music Gala presents an afternoon of chamber music by students in the Music Department at Williams. Prior to their performances, student...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art: Opening Lecture for Promenades on Paper
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 pm, the Clark Art Institute hosts a lecture by exhibition curator and Clark-Getty Paper Project Curatorial Fellow Sarah Grandin in conjunction with the opening of "Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France." Grandin shares the...
