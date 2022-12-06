ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
The Motley Fool

Here's the Average 401(k) Balance. How Does Yours Compare?

Stock market volatility has sent 401(k) balances on a downward spiral. If you're not happy with your balance, there are steps you can take to boost it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

The age you file for Social Security will directly impact your benefit amount. Delaying benefits will result in larger checks, but it's not always the best strategy. In some cases, claiming early could help you collect more over a lifetime. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
thepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Can I Keep My $150K Inheritance Secret From My Kids’ Dad?

I have inherited $150,000 from my father. What can I do with the money so that my children's father will not know about it ever? Also, what is the best thing to do to make a safe profit with the inherited money?. My children's father is totally an uncontrollable spender....
AOL Corp

The Average Retirement Age in The U.S.

Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, it may help to know when people typically retire. So, what’s the average retirement age, and how is it changing? And what financial considerations should you weigh before you retire? While we answer these questions below, speaking with a financial advisor can help you get all of these questions answered for your personal situation.
Fortune

Robinhood launches retirement waitlist for first-ever IRA with a 1% match

This morning, the investing app Robinhood announced the launch of its latest product: Robinhood Retirement. Starting today, users will be able to join the waitlist for Robinhood Retirement which will allow them to open an individual retirement account (IRA) and choose between a traditional or Roth IRA to begin saving for retirement.
GOBankingRates

5 Money Rules That Might Stay in the Past

Personal finance do's, don'ts and "should-be-doing-but-I'm-nots" are ever-evolving. COVID-19 has supercharged that evolution. "The pandemic has called a lot of financial decisions into question," said...

