Man arrested after fleeing and hiding from Great Bend police
On Monday, Dec. 5 at approximately 4:20 p.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation. The officer observed the tag displayed on the vehicle to return to a different vehicle. The officer made contact with the driver of...
Cop Shop (12/6)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/6) At 12:26 a.m. the K-9 was called out at 500 S. Main Street in Hoisington. At 2:28 a.m. a report of unconscious/fainting was made at 204 D. Street in Claflin. Animal Complaint. At 6:37 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 222...
Barton Commission updates Animal Control Authority Agreement
Each year, the Barton County Commission and other governing entities pay to use the Golden Belt Humane Society as the Animal Control Authority in their jurisdiction. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman recently updated the county's agreement so it will come before the governing body for review annually. Commissioner Barb Esfeld, who also serves on the GBHS board, explained the change at Wednesday's meeting.
Man sentenced for crashed that killed Schoenchen man
A 21-year-old Mexican citizen will serve a year in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a 56-year-old Schoenchen man in October 2021. After pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in September, Martin Efren Velazquez Cruz was sentenced Tuesday in Ellis County District Court to one year in prison. Cruz...
Browne retiring after 33 years with Great Bend Police
The Great Bend Police Department has recently been operating at one over their limit to be fully staffed. They’ll need that plus one as Corporal William Browne has announced his retirement. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Browne has been serving with the police department for 33 years,...
Mexican man sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas man
A 21-year-old Mexican citizen will serve a year in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a 56-year-old Schoenchen man in October 2021. After pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in September, Martin Efren Velazquez Cruz was sentenced Tuesday in Ellis County District Court to one year in prison. Cruz...
Ellinwood teen among two dead after SUV, pickup crash
STAFFORD COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Mark E. Hawkins, 21, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was northbound on NE 50th Avenue five miles east of St. John. A 2006...
WIBW
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead and four continue to recover in the hospital after an SUV-pickup collision on a rural Kansas road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log reports that just after 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 50th Ave. and NE 40th St. in Stafford Co. - about 5 miles east of St. John - with reports of a crash.
ksal.com
Two Killed, Four Hurt in Crash
A two-vehicle crash killed two people in south central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened when an SUV struck a pickup at a rural intersection in Stafford County. The driver of the SUV , 17-year-old Tate Martin from Ellinwood, suffered fatal injuries and died at a...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alivia Gugenhan
A Kansas teenager was last seen weeks ago in the central Kansas. Alivia Gugenhan, 15, was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2022, in Hutchinson. She will celebrate her 16th birthday on Dec. 17. ALIVIA GUGENHAN. Missing from: Hutchinson, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 19, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height...
Great Bend's driver's license office relocating to Lakin Ave.
The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Great Bend Driver’s License Office will relocate to 3520 Lakin Ave, Great Bend effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Since May 2022, the Kansas Department of Revenue has partnered with the Barton Community College to maintain driver services in Great Bend with a temporary office located at 1025 Main Street, Great Bend. The temporary office will be closed as of December 29, 2022.
Deadly Kansas crash claims life of 2, including 17-year-old
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly crash in Stafford County claimed the life of two people Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to the KHP, at 2:22 p.m. on Dec. 7 a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup and a 2006 Saturn Vue both entered the intersection of N.E. 50th Ave. and N.E. 40th […]
Lakin Avenue parking in GB to close for crack sealing project
Circle C Paving will be doing crack sealing in Great Bend on Friday, Dec. 9 on Lakin Avenue between Baker Street and Main Street. The city will close the north side parking on Lakin Thursday, Dec. 8. It will be closed temporarily until Circle C is finished sealing. The south...
New addition to Great Bend's Santas exhibit
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The number of pieces in the Santas Around the World exhibit has remained constant since 2005, when the last two were constructed by Great Bend artist Loretta Miller. But this year, that number has increased by one with Mrs. Claus making her long-awaited appearance.
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (12/7)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wzqUF9. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Resident Receives Prestigious Award by Crime Stoppers USA
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On November 13, 2022, Elaine Cloyd, Hutchinson, KS was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this prestigious award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
KAKE TV
McPherson woman sentenced to over 36 years in prison for murder
McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Tina Brown has been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison for the death of a McPherson man in 2020. Brown was sentenced for her conviction on charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. She was also sentenced to 12 months in the county jail for battery of a law enforcement officer, to be served concurrently with the prison sentence.
Citizen scientists wanted for Cheyenne Bottoms Christmas Bird Count
The 2023 Christmas Bird Count at Cheyenne Bottoms may only require one or two hands this year. Drought conditions continue to impact bird numbers into the cold season. But each year, bird counters across the nation participate in the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count that runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said citizen scientists are welcome for the count.
Plans finalizing for Great Bend’s new daycare center
Great Bend Economic Development continues to work with their board, architects and childcare consultants to finalize the planning for a new 4,500 square-foot daycare center. Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said their committee has gone to weekly meeting times and hope to send their plan adaptation to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for review by the end of this week.
hutchcollegian.com
Christmas holiday light spectacular in Hutchinson
Whether it’s alone, with friends, or with a significant other, looking at Christmas lights is one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit. Most people know about the Botanica Gardens lights in Wichita, but what about holiday lights in good old Hutchinson?. Here are a few...
