ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Coastal View

Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn

During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Virtual workshop set on providing more parks, recreation in Santa Barbara County

A virtual workshop is set for 5 p.m. Thursday to allow the public to provide input about creating more access to parks and recreation in Santa Barbara County. County officials are considering amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance Land Use Development Code to address a lack of access to parks and recreation opportunities in various communities, a county spokeswoman said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims

Twin Cities, Sierra Vista to pay $22.5 million to federal government. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation

December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Animal Services Receives Outpouring of Community Support as Animal Intakes Surge

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – November was a busy month for County Animal Services, taking in 117 more pets in need than the same time last year, 334 pets total. This past week alone, the SBCAS shelters took in 87 pets, and on Friday, December 2 there were no vacant kennels to house new strays. SBCAS leadership alerted the community, and over the weekend, 33 pets went into homes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | Santa Barbara City Police Report 38 Homeless Deaths in Past Two Years

CACOPHONY OF CROWS: While taking my dog for an early morning walk during last week’s rains, the sky overhead erupted in an explosion of crows. Swirling above us was a frenzied upwelling of angry, agitated birds. The crows would descend en masse upon one of two nearby trees. They would swarm from the branches of one to the branches of the other and back again. It was unclear what they hoped to achieve. Another dog walker pointed to the telephone pole that jutted up between the two trees; the body of a solitary crow hung limply down. Somehow, the bird got zapped by a transformer at the top. A steady beam of black smoke poured from its carcass.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kclu.org

It's over! Ventura County issues final numbers for November election

The results for the November election are now final for Ventura County, and we now know the winner in what was a tight mayor’s race. Ojai Mayor Elizabeth Stix held onto her seat, narrowly defeating a challenge from actor and director Anson Williams. Williams had a lead early in the vote counting, but Stix ultimately won by a 51-to-49% margin. The incumbent won by 42 votes.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy