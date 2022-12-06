Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County increases 64 parks fees, adds two, drops seven for $700K increase
More than 60 fees for using parks and other facilities owned by Santa Barbara County will be going up Jan. 4 next year after the Board of Supervisors approved the increases Tuesday. Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to approve increasing 64 fees, adding two new...
Coastal View
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn
During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
syvnews.com
Virtual workshop set on providing more parks, recreation in Santa Barbara County
A virtual workshop is set for 5 p.m. Thursday to allow the public to provide input about creating more access to parks and recreation in Santa Barbara County. County officials are considering amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance Land Use Development Code to address a lack of access to parks and recreation opportunities in various communities, a county spokeswoman said.
Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims
Twin Cities, Sierra Vista to pay $22.5 million to federal government. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission approves Orcutt senior housing project
A major senior housing complex that will include an assisted living and memory care center, independent living apartments and smaller units, a children’s day care center, employee housing, a recreation center for residents and a small park was approved Wednesday for Old Town Orcutt. Santa Barbara County Planning Commission...
goldrushcam.com
Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation
December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Animal Services Receives Outpouring of Community Support as Animal Intakes Surge
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – November was a busy month for County Animal Services, taking in 117 more pets in need than the same time last year, 334 pets total. This past week alone, the SBCAS shelters took in 87 pets, and on Friday, December 2 there were no vacant kennels to house new strays. SBCAS leadership alerted the community, and over the weekend, 33 pets went into homes.
syvnews.com
Zoologist Walt Koenig to lecture on California oak acorn production tonight at Solvang Library
The Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society tonight is cosponsoring an evening lecture, "Acorn Boom or Bust?," featuring California zoologist, researcher, and acorn woodpecker expert Dr. Walt Koenig. The in-person discussion is slated for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, and will...
Santa Barbara Co. offering $90K signing bonuses to new-hire physicians
In an attempt to bring more long-term behavioral wellness specialists to the County of Santa Barbara, officials say a $90,000 signing bonus will now be offered to incoming, new-hire physicians.
The city of Lompoc shares housing element update during city council meeting
LOMPOC, Calif.- The city presented the latest update on the housing element plan it's been finalizing over the past couple of months. The post The city of Lompoc shares housing element update during city council meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Santa Barbara City Police Report 38 Homeless Deaths in Past Two Years
CACOPHONY OF CROWS: While taking my dog for an early morning walk during last week’s rains, the sky overhead erupted in an explosion of crows. Swirling above us was a frenzied upwelling of angry, agitated birds. The crows would descend en masse upon one of two nearby trees. They would swarm from the branches of one to the branches of the other and back again. It was unclear what they hoped to achieve. Another dog walker pointed to the telephone pole that jutted up between the two trees; the body of a solitary crow hung limply down. Somehow, the bird got zapped by a transformer at the top. A steady beam of black smoke poured from its carcass.
Ventura County Reporter
Fairgrounds redevelopment proposal could “bring baseball back to Ventura County”
Robert Young isn’t giving up on his dream of transforming the Ventura County Fairgrounds by tearing down most of the aging infrastructure and constructing new buildings including a minor league baseball stadium, convention space and ocean-view restaurants. A team led by the Los Angeles lawyer and former owner of...
Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man
The body of a diver who was found off Santa Cruz Island in November was identified Wednesday as a Ventura man who went missing in 2020. The post Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Coordinated animal poaching crew in Ventura County busted by Fish and Wildlife
Six people are in custody and a seventh is being sought by authorities after California Fish and Wildlife game wardens busted an alleged poaching ring that spanned several years and involved the cooperation of a local grocery market. They’re called the E-Bike Crew, a group of six men who are...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura County Man
The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura County man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 34-year-old Ryder Sturt of Port Hueneme. Sturt...
Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night
Around 9:30 p.m. last night electrical service between Garden and State Street was lost due to equipment failure, according to Southern California Edison. The post Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Big rig accident impacts traffic on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara
A big rig accident on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara has created huge traffic issues for Monday morning commuters. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the Seacliff area. It's a section of the 101 already impacted by a repaving project, with the southbound 101 split into two separate lanes to accommodate the work.
KEYT
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
kclu.org
It's over! Ventura County issues final numbers for November election
The results for the November election are now final for Ventura County, and we now know the winner in what was a tight mayor’s race. Ojai Mayor Elizabeth Stix held onto her seat, narrowly defeating a challenge from actor and director Anson Williams. Williams had a lead early in the vote counting, but Stix ultimately won by a 51-to-49% margin. The incumbent won by 42 votes.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
