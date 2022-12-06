Read full article on original website
Brazil Dance Into World Cup Quarter-Finals After Neymar Returns In Big Win Over South Korea
Even Tite threw some shapes during Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16
There is one glaring omission on Cristiano Ronaldo's resume: a World Cup title. He is four wins away from adding that missing piece in what could be the final World Cup for the 37-year-old. But his run thus far in the 2022 tournament hasn't exactly been the making of a storybook ending. His lackluster play, following his messy divorce with Manchester United just days before the World Cup began, has some fans calling for the longtime fan-favorite to be benched.
Brazil wants to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Idaho8.com
Portuguese Football Federation denies reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of World Cup camp
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Thursday denied that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the World Cup squad after being named as a substitute against Switzerland earlier this week. The 37-year-old striker was dropped from the starting lineup for Tuesday’s last 16 clash with his replacement, Benfica...
Idaho8.com
From serving pizzas, Fofona now delivering World Cup crosses
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Youssouf Fofana has gone from serving pizzas to delivering crosses in the World Cup. He was dropped in 2015 at age 14 from French national training center Clairefontaine and his future in soccer seemed at an end. So he went to work for a pizzeria. The 23-year-old midfielder says “that was the best way to earn money and also to follow my dreams.” Fofana made his French national team debut in September and was picked by coach Didier Deschamps for the 26-man team that is defending Les Bleus’ World Cup title.
Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
Idaho8.com
Portugal stepping out of Ronaldo’s long shadow at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A future for Portugal’s national team without Cristiano Ronaldo could be a daunting prospect to the country’s up-and-coming generation of internationals. They respect and even revere him with Bruno Fernandes calling him the most famous athlete in sports. Yet they are showing at the World Cup that playing without Ronaldo might liberate them. Winning 6-1 without the Portugal captain in the last 16 against Switzerland demonstrated there is plenty of life after the five-time world player of the year. They’ll look to show it again in the quarterfinals against Morocco.
Idaho8.com
Spain’s ‘tiki-taka’ under attack again after World Cup loss
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — New questions about the effectiveness of the “tiki-taka” ball-possession style have surfaced after another early exit by Spain at the World Cup. The “tiki-taka” allowed Spain to keep the ball during most of the round-of-16 match against Morocco but not to get the goals it needed to keep its World Cup campaign alive. It lost 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time. It didn’t take long for some to start criticizing the team and the style.
Idaho8.com
Croatia has ‘nothing to fear’ ahead of quarterfinal clash against ‘terrifying’ Brazil, says head coach
Vinícius Jr. fielded probing questions from reporters on the pressure Brazil is feeling as the favorite in Qatar and what some pundits perceived as disrespect towards opponents following the Seleção’s dance moves against South Korea, but he was finally caught off guard in the press conference when a stray cat leapt onto the table in front of him.
Lionel Messi trains with teammates as Argentina prepare to face Netherlands
Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina squad on Tuesday evening, 6 November, as they prepared to face the Netherlands in the upcoming quarter-finals of World Cup 2022.The Paris Saint-Germain forward completed drills in front of the media in Doha ahead of the final eight of the competition.Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has predicted that Friday’s clash will be a “beautiful game” but admitted that his side faced a “difficult opponent.”Messi will face the Netherlands after being named man-of-the-match against Australia on his 1,000th career appearance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advanceLionel Messi steals show and Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World CupWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
Idaho8.com
American team Knierim and Frazier eye Grand Prix Final gold
World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are looking to become the first American pairs team to win the prestigious Grand Prix Final. The Americans turned in a brilliant short program Thursday in Turin, Italy. Knierim and Frazier trail their biggest rivals, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan, by less than half a point heading into Friday’s free skate. Men’s world champion Shoma Uno led a Japanese sweep of the first three spots following his short program with a world-leading 99.99 points.
Idaho8.com
How the ‘traumatic’ death of a fellow distance runner inspired Mary Ngugi to change women’s sport in Kenya
In the darkest moments of her toughest training sessions, professional marathon runner Mary Ngugi likes to lean on her trackside audience for motivation. That’s not necessarily her coach — nor her training partners — but a much younger group of runners who have started frequenting Ngugi’s athletics track in the Kenyan town of Nyahururu.
China putting U.S. space assets at risk, senior U.S. officer says
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China is building capabilities that put most U.S. space assets at risk, and China sees the domain as crucial to their military strategy, the head of the U.S. Space Command said on Friday.
Idaho8.com
Tracy Marek becomes 1st female CEO of US Figure Skating
Longtime sports executive Tracy Marek will take over as the head of U.S. Figure Skating in January, becoming the first female chief executive in the 101-year history of the national governing body. The organization announced Marek’s hiring in a statement Thursday, the same day that one of the strongest and deepest American teams in years begins competing at the Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy. Marek has spent 25 years in sports marketing, including the past 19 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where she most recently was executive vice president and chief marketing officer.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals
Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
