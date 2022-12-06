Community says goodbye to fallen Bellevue officer

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Fallen Bellevue motorcycle Officer Jordan Jackson was remembered with a celebration of life gathering in Bellevue on Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson was killed Nov. 21 when he collided with a car while on duty.

Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all state and U.S. flags lowered to half-staff in his memory Tuesday.

A solemn procession of law enforcement and first responders made its way through Bellevue. Citizens were seen lining the street to pay their respects.

Bellevue Police Department spokesperson, Meeghan Black, said about 400 people were part of the procession. Dozens of Bellevue officers also lined up outside Meydenbauer Center as Jackson’s casket and family arrived.

Black said officers from out of state and even Canada came to pay their respects.

Jackson is the first Bellevue officer to be killed in the line of duty in the department’s 69-year history.

“Officer Jackson was a friend, a colleague and outstanding officer. He was a true community servant, and it has really hit this department hard … we loved Jordan, we respected Jordan, we appreciated his service to our community, and he will never be forgotten,” said Black.

The 1 p.m. service held at Meydenbauer Center was open to the public.

Jackson was only 34 years old and leaves behind a wife and two children.

KIRO 7 spoke with Jackson’s cousin, Hanna Massong, who described him as a protector of the family.

He had been a member of the Bellevue Police Department since 2018 and spent two years on the force before transferring to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer.

Before joining the Bellevue Police Department, Jackson was an EMT, volunteer firefighter and a member of the King County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Volunteer K-9 Unit.

He was recently honored as employee of the quarter “for his excellent quality of work and service to the community,” according to Bellevue police.

The Bellevue Police Foundation has established a memorial fund at bellevuepolicefoundation.org. All of the funds donated will go to support his family.

