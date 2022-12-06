Robinhood to Pay a 1% ‘Match' on Customer Contributions to Retail Individual Retirement Accounts

Read full article on original website
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
Motley Fool
1 Retirement Plan You Should Try to Max Out Before 2022 Ends -- and 2 You Can Wait On
It's a good idea to pump as much money into tax-advantaged retirement accounts as you can. The rules of funding these accounts can differ from one type of savings plan to the next. There's one specific account it pays to focus on funding in December. You’re reading a free article...
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
Is Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement a Good Idea?
Many feel they've reached a major goal when they pay off their mortgage. But it isn't always the best idea. Here's what to consider.
Robinhood Retirement Plan Viewed with Skepticism by Some Analysts
So now they want to roll out retirement accounts. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for...
KXLY
Will the Age for Required IRA Withdrawals Go Up in 2023?
Tens of millions of Americans use IRAs to help them save for retirement. Traditional IRAs allow many taxpayers to deduct the amount that they initially contribute, and then they get tax-deferred treatment on income and gains on their investments, as long as they remain within the IRA. Unfortunately, all good...
Free Retirement Money: Robinhood Offers 1% Match on New IRA Contributions
One of the most important financial strategies you'll ever undertake is saving for retirement, but too few people are saving enough to retire comfortably. Retail brokerage and stock-trading app...
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
13 Types of Retirement Income That Are Not Taxable
Slide 1 of 14: Just because you’ve stopped working doesn’t mean you’re done paying taxes. Much of the income you receive in retirement, even if it’s not directly from employment, can still be taxable. But not all of it is subject to federal taxes — especially if you play your cards right. You can or might be able to avoid paying federal income taxes on the following types of retirement income. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Covid's Financial Devastation: $8,000 in Credit Card Debt, Ruined Retirement Plans
On top of the toll it takes on their health, long Covid patients report a devastating impact on finances, including massive medical expenses and job losses. "We're barely making ends meet," said Teresa Harding, who hasn't recovered from her bout of Covid in the summer of 2021. It took three...
NBC4 Columbus
The ever-changing rules for retirement savings
Once upon a time, pensions were the standard and social security was more than secure. Add in a few mutual funds and bonds, and you were pretty much set in retirement. Clearly, times have changed. Today, we get advice on how to keep up with this constantly changing financial landscape.
Money Sense: Women and retirement — Keep your retirement savings on track
Women’s increasing longevity highlights the importance of preparing financially for those extra years. “We tend to prioritize our families’ financial needs,” says Marci McGregor, senior investment strategist, Chief Investment Office, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. “In the process, we can sometimes lose sight of our own financial future, and with our increasing longevity, that can put us at risk of outliving our assets,” she adds.
KTEN.com
Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income
Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tech's Pandemic Hiring Boom Continues to Bust as Fintech Plaid Adds to Mounting Layoffs
Fintech firm Plaid is laying off about 260 employees, adding to the recent wave of cuts from tech companies. Meta, Twitter, Lyft and Coinbase are among the companies that have had recent layoffs, while at least one third of CNBC Disruptor 50 companies have announced layoffs in the last year.
moneyweek.com
Isas vs private pensions – which is better for retirement?
Are you thinking about saving for retirement? If so, it’s worth asking yourself what your priorities are when it comes to saving and investing and whether you’d be better off using an Isa or private pension. The case against a private pension as the ideal savings vehicle for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wealthy Chinese Keep on Spending While Others Cut Back, Survey Finds
BEIJING — Wealthier Chinese were more inclined to spend this year, while poorer people cut back on spending even more, McKinsey and Company found in a survey released Thursday. The divergence contrasts with 2019, before the pandemic, when "there was little differentiation in spending between the two groups," the...
Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match
Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
How to Tax Plan During Retirement
Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
