Maryland State

NBC Chicago

A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Will the Age for Required IRA Withdrawals Go Up in 2023?

Tens of millions of Americans use IRAs to help them save for retirement. Traditional IRAs allow many taxpayers to deduct the amount that they initially contribute, and then they get tax-deferred treatment on income and gains on their investments, as long as they remain within the IRA. Unfortunately, all good...
Robinhood Retirement Plan Viewed with Skepticism by Some Analysts

So now they want to roll out retirement accounts. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for...
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
13 Types of Retirement Income That Are Not Taxable

Slide 1 of 14: Just because you’ve stopped working doesn’t mean you’re done paying taxes. Much of the income you receive in retirement, even if it’s not directly from employment, can still be taxable. But not all of it is subject to federal taxes — especially if you play your cards right. You can or might be able to avoid paying federal income taxes on the following types of retirement income. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
NBC Chicago

U.S. Lawmakers Press Federal Banking Regulators on the Industry's Exposure to Crypto After Alameda Stake in Bank Comes to Light

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith asked leaders and three key federal financial regulators for information about cryptocurrency firms' involvement with small banks. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had close ties to Washington state-based bank Moonstone, according to the letter. The senators wrote that other small banks have suffered financially from...
The ever-changing rules for retirement savings

Once upon a time, pensions were the standard and social security was more than secure. Add in a few mutual funds and bonds, and you were pretty much set in retirement. Clearly, times have changed. Today, we get advice on how to keep up with this constantly changing financial landscape.
10 retirement tax surprises to prepare for

A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you want to live, how much you'll get in Social Security, what Medicare will cover for you and who the heirs of your estate will ultimately be.
Big ideas that could generate lifetime retirement income

The financial services industry, boosted by federal and state programs, has made strides in getting workers to save for retirement. But after workers retire – then what? How can retirees create a sustainable stream of lifetime income to support them during a retirement that could last three decades?. A...
Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income

Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.
Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Assess Recession Risks

U.S. Treasury yields moved higher Thursday as investors assessed the outlook for the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and awaited key inflation data slated for Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.489% after rising by around 8 basis points. It had fallen by as many as 9 basis points on Wednesday. The 2-year Treasury yield was last up by 6 basis points at 4.316%.
Cramer's Lightning Round: AGNC Investment Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Global: "Too cheap to believe. ... I don't know where it bottoms, but it sure isn't close to the top." Hasbro Inc:...
