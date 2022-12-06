Read full article on original website
Related
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
Is Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement a Good Idea?
Many feel they've reached a major goal when they pay off their mortgage. But it isn't always the best idea. Here's what to consider.
KXLY
Will the Age for Required IRA Withdrawals Go Up in 2023?
Tens of millions of Americans use IRAs to help them save for retirement. Traditional IRAs allow many taxpayers to deduct the amount that they initially contribute, and then they get tax-deferred treatment on income and gains on their investments, as long as they remain within the IRA. Unfortunately, all good...
Robinhood Retirement Plan Viewed with Skepticism by Some Analysts
So now they want to roll out retirement accounts. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for...
Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Free Retirement Money: Robinhood Offers 1% Match on New IRA Contributions
One of the most important financial strategies you'll ever undertake is saving for retirement, but too few people are saving enough to retire comfortably. Retail brokerage and stock-trading app...
msn.com
13 Types of Retirement Income That Are Not Taxable
Slide 1 of 14: Just because you’ve stopped working doesn’t mean you’re done paying taxes. Much of the income you receive in retirement, even if it’s not directly from employment, can still be taxable. But not all of it is subject to federal taxes — especially if you play your cards right. You can or might be able to avoid paying federal income taxes on the following types of retirement income. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
U.S. Lawmakers Press Federal Banking Regulators on the Industry's Exposure to Crypto After Alameda Stake in Bank Comes to Light
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith asked leaders and three key federal financial regulators for information about cryptocurrency firms' involvement with small banks. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had close ties to Washington state-based bank Moonstone, according to the letter. The senators wrote that other small banks have suffered financially from...
NBC4 Columbus
The ever-changing rules for retirement savings
Once upon a time, pensions were the standard and social security was more than secure. Add in a few mutual funds and bonds, and you were pretty much set in retirement. Clearly, times have changed. Today, we get advice on how to keep up with this constantly changing financial landscape.
AOL Corp
10 retirement tax surprises to prepare for
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you want to live, how much you'll get in Social Security, what Medicare will cover for you and who the heirs of your estate will ultimately be.
Big ideas that could generate lifetime retirement income
The financial services industry, boosted by federal and state programs, has made strides in getting workers to save for retirement. But after workers retire – then what? How can retirees create a sustainable stream of lifetime income to support them during a retirement that could last three decades?. A...
KTEN.com
Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income
Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.
Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Assess Recession Risks
U.S. Treasury yields moved higher Thursday as investors assessed the outlook for the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and awaited key inflation data slated for Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.489% after rising by around 8 basis points. It had fallen by as many as 9 basis points on Wednesday. The 2-year Treasury yield was last up by 6 basis points at 4.316%.
Cramer's Lightning Round: AGNC Investment Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Global: "Too cheap to believe. ... I don't know where it bottoms, but it sure isn't close to the top." Hasbro Inc:...
Microsoft's big buy of Activision may be blocked by Federal Trade Commission
The FTC filed a complaint to stop Microsoft's acquisition of video game developer Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, claiming it will create an unfair advantage.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0