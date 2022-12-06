Read full article on original website
Related
d3football.com
No more Q's about UMHB's D
BELTON, Texas - There were questions about UMHB’s defense as August turned into September and the 2022 season kicked off. UMHB’s defense was built on a core of fifth-year seniors in its 15-0 run to a 57-24 Stagg Bowl title from the game’s MVP, linebacker Mikkah Hackett, to Gagliardi finalist Jefferson Fritz. In total, seven of the 11 starters in the Crusaders’ final game of 2021 graduated following last season, which meant plenty of youth had been inserted into the rotation.
kwhi.com
EBONY CLUB GIFTS $25,000 TO ESTABLISH NEW ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP AT BLINN
The Ebony Club recently continued more than 50 years of service to Blinn College with a $25,000 gift to the Blinn College Foundation to establish a new endowed scholarship. Funds for the scholarship were raised through donations from Ebony Club members. Established in 1971, the Ebony Club was created to...
Mexia races past Lady Goats in district opener
, , For the first quarter in their District 20-3A opener, the Groesbeck Lady Goats stayed close to state-ranked Mexia. But the homestanding Ladycats began hitting three-pointers in the second quarter and went on a gargantuan run on their way to an 88-14 victory. The loss is the 11th of the season for Groesbeck, which is still looking for its first win. The Lady Goats battled back from an early 6-0 deficit and were within a point, 8-7, at the end of the first quarter. Mexia scored its eight points in the first four and a half minutes and the Lady Goats stepped up...
KBTX.com
Bryan boys defeat Waco 55-43
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat Waco 55-43 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. TJ Johnson led the Vikings with 18 points. Chris Maxey added 10 points and 8 rebounds. CJ Ellis had 7 points and 6 steals while Jacob Walker chipped in 6 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals.
No. 19 Baylor wins by largest margin in Nicki Collen era
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears stormed to a 55-point victory, the largest margin of victory with Head Coach Nicki Collen at the helm, with a 91-36 beatdown of UT-Arlington Wednesday night. Sarah Andrews came back like she never left. After sitting out a game due to ankle soreness, Andrews dropped 20 points, […]
ForexTV.com
Clint Dolezel Hired as Texas A&M University-Commerce Head Football Coach
Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the hiring of Lion Athletics Hall of Famer Clint Dolezel as the 21st head coach in the history of the Lion Football program on Wednesday morning. One of only three documented three-sport athletes in school history, Dolezel enjoyed a 13-year professional career with the Arena...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas native and Baylor alum Brittney Griner is coming home
It took a high profile prisoner swap, of which is sure to cause a calamity of debate in the coming days, but Baylor Bears alum Brittney Griner is coming home after she was arrested earlier this year on possession of marijuana charges while playing overseas in Russia. For more on...
Yardbarker
Texas A&M leads in players entering the transfer portal
Several teams are taking a hit in this year's college football transfer portal. No one is getting bludgeoned quite like Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies. On3 evaluates every move on college football rosters, and per its algorithm, Texas A&M has been affected the most. So far, 19 Aggies players have...
kwhi.com
FORMER BLINN TRUSTEE DON JONES DIES
A former member of the Blinn College Board of Trustees has died. Donald Hinton Jones died Sunday at the age of 83. Jones served on the College’s board from 2004 to 2010, and was board secretary from 2008 to 2010. He was also a member of the board of the Brenham Heritage Society.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Cornerback Jones, Other Aggie Players Enter Transfer Portal
Texas A&M cornerback Myles Jones has announced he is entering the transfer portal. Jones, a senior from Magnolia, Texas, has been hampered by injury the last two seasons, playing in only three games. He will be going for a seventh year of eligibility as a graduate transfer. Jones was joined...
Elite 2024 QB and Baylor Target DJ Lagway Commits to Florida Gators
Lagway, whose father played at Baylor, is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation.
kwhi.com
ROUND TOP-CARMINE DEFEATS BUCKHOLTS 67-12 IN DISTRICT OPENER
It always seems like district comes earlier and earlier each year. On just their fourth game of the season, the Round Top-Carmine Cubettes opened district play last (Tuesday) night with a 67-12 victory over the Buckholts Lady Badgers. RT-C started the game on a 22-1 run in the first quarter....
Baylor, the Big 12's Bowl Placement is All Screwed Up
Baylor football finieshed 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma football finished 6-6 and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Bears are going to the Armed Forces Bowl to play Air Force. The Sooners are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State. Something here is not adding up. In a move that ...
kwhi.com
‘FIELD TO FORK’ EDUCATIONAL SERIES TO LAUNCH IN 2023
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife are presenting a new educational series in 2023. “Field to Fork” was developed and designed to enhance the experience from the outdoors to the table. The multi-county hunting and fishing endeavor is being hosted as a four-part series...
kwhi.com
21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
kwhi.com
CELEBRATING 75 AT KWHI: A LISTEN BACK THROUGH THE YEARS
As KWHI celebrates its 75th anniversary, we want to take a trip back in time and hear how the friendly country radio station sounded many years ago. KWHI has numerous historical audio clips documenting old newscasts, programs, music and milestones in local sports. First, we’ll take a listen to a...
Baylor University reacts to release of Brittney Griner
Baylor University leadership responded Thursday morning to reports that former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner was released from Russian captivity.
CBS Sports
How to watch Baylor vs. Tarleton State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After a two-game homestand, the Tarleton State Texans will be on the road. They will take on the #6 Baylor Bears at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ferrell Center. The Texans simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Wiley Wildcats at home 98-55. Meanwhile,...
Six students in Temple High School Theatre Arts program earn superior rating at Texas Thespian Contest
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple High School Theatre Arts students received superior ratings while competing in the Texas Thespian Contest last month in Grapevine. Superior is the highest rating a student can receive and one they must get in order to qualify for national competition. The six students and the...
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
Comments / 0