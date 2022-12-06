, , For the first quarter in their District 20-3A opener, the Groesbeck Lady Goats stayed close to state-ranked Mexia. But the homestanding Ladycats began hitting three-pointers in the second quarter and went on a gargantuan run on their way to an 88-14 victory. The loss is the 11th of the season for Groesbeck, which is still looking for its first win. The Lady Goats battled back from an early 6-0 deficit and were within a point, 8-7, at the end of the first quarter. Mexia scored its eight points in the first four and a half minutes and the Lady Goats stepped up...

MEXIA, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO