Brenham, TX

d3football.com

No more Q's about UMHB's D

BELTON, Texas - There were questions about UMHB’s defense as August turned into September and the 2022 season kicked off. UMHB’s defense was built on a core of fifth-year seniors in its 15-0 run to a 57-24 Stagg Bowl title from the game’s MVP, linebacker Mikkah Hackett, to Gagliardi finalist Jefferson Fritz. In total, seven of the 11 starters in the Crusaders’ final game of 2021 graduated following last season, which meant plenty of youth had been inserted into the rotation.
BELTON, TX
kwhi.com

EBONY CLUB GIFTS $25,000 TO ESTABLISH NEW ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP AT BLINN

The Ebony Club recently continued more than 50 years of service to Blinn College with a $25,000 gift to the Blinn College Foundation to establish a new endowed scholarship. Funds for the scholarship were raised through donations from Ebony Club members. Established in 1971, the Ebony Club was created to...
BRENHAM, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Mexia races past Lady Goats in district opener

, , For the first quarter in their District 20-3A opener, the Groesbeck Lady Goats stayed close to state-ranked Mexia. But the homestanding Ladycats began hitting three-pointers in the second quarter and went on a gargantuan run on their way to an 88-14 victory. The loss is the 11th of the season for Groesbeck, which is still looking for its first win. The Lady Goats battled back from an early 6-0 deficit and were within a point, 8-7, at the end of the first quarter. Mexia scored its eight points in the first four and a half minutes and the Lady Goats stepped up...
MEXIA, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan boys defeat Waco 55-43

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat Waco 55-43 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. TJ Johnson led the Vikings with 18 points. Chris Maxey added 10 points and 8 rebounds. CJ Ellis had 7 points and 6 steals while Jacob Walker chipped in 6 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals.
BRYAN, TX
FOX 44 News

No. 19 Baylor wins by largest margin in Nicki Collen era

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears stormed to a 55-point victory, the largest margin of victory with Head Coach Nicki Collen at the helm, with a 91-36 beatdown of UT-Arlington Wednesday night. Sarah Andrews came back like she never left. After sitting out a game due to ankle soreness, Andrews dropped 20 points, […]
WACO, TX
Yardbarker

Texas A&M leads in players entering the transfer portal

Several teams are taking a hit in this year's college football transfer portal. No one is getting bludgeoned quite like Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies. On3 evaluates every move on college football rosters, and per its algorithm, Texas A&M has been affected the most. So far, 19 Aggies players have...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

FORMER BLINN TRUSTEE DON JONES DIES

A former member of the Blinn College Board of Trustees has died. Donald Hinton Jones died Sunday at the age of 83. Jones served on the College’s board from 2004 to 2010, and was board secretary from 2008 to 2010. He was also a member of the board of the Brenham Heritage Society.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ROUND TOP-CARMINE DEFEATS BUCKHOLTS 67-12 IN DISTRICT OPENER

It always seems like district comes earlier and earlier each year. On just their fourth game of the season, the Round Top-Carmine Cubettes opened district play last (Tuesday) night with a 67-12 victory over the Buckholts Lady Badgers. RT-C started the game on a 22-1 run in the first quarter....
BUCKHOLTS, TX
Inside The Bears

Baylor, the Big 12's Bowl Placement is All Screwed Up

Baylor football finieshed 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma football finished 6-6 and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Bears are going to the Armed Forces Bowl to play Air Force. The Sooners are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State.  Something here is not adding up. In a move that ...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

‘FIELD TO FORK’ EDUCATIONAL SERIES TO LAUNCH IN 2023

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife are presenting a new educational series in 2023. “Field to Fork” was developed and designed to enhance the experience from the outdoors to the table. The multi-county hunting and fishing endeavor is being hosted as a four-part series...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY

21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CELEBRATING 75 AT KWHI: A LISTEN BACK THROUGH THE YEARS

As KWHI celebrates its 75th anniversary, we want to take a trip back in time and hear how the friendly country radio station sounded many years ago. KWHI has numerous historical audio clips documenting old newscasts, programs, music and milestones in local sports. First, we’ll take a listen to a...
BRENHAM, TX

