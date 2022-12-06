Incident Type: Firearms Investigation leads to Officer Involved Shooting Incident Location: 3300 N. Illinois Street Assigned Detective: Det. Erika Jones 317-327-3475 [email protected] **Media inquiries should be made to [email protected] . On Friday, December 9, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force Detectives (ICGTF) were conducting a firearms investigation and initiated a traffic stop in the 3300 block of N. Illinois Street. The vehicle, a Chevy Yukon, was occupied by three individuals. During the investigation the rear passenger was being escorted from the vehicle when he shoved the officer before fleeing eastbound on foot from the location. The officer engaged in a short foot pursuit. The officer observed the suspect was armed with a handgun. The officer warned other responding officers the suspect was armed with a gun. The suspect then fired his gun and the officer returned fire with his issued IMPD firearm. The suspect threw down his gun and was taken into custody without further incident by the officer. No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured. The firearm was located at the scene where the suspect was taken into custody. The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting with this investigation. Detectives are at multiple locations searching for evidence in furtherance of both the initial firearms investigation and events that followed. Detectives will be placing the suspect under arrest; however, the exact offenses for which he will be arrested are still being determined. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) will be consulted throughout the investigation. A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs. The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in an officer involved shooting investigation. The officer’s body-worn cameras were activated at the time of the incident. The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process. The Police Officer Support Team (POST) responded to provide peer support for officers. Detectives continue to canvass the area for witnesses and other evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erika Jones at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at [email protected] . Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS. Case Number - IP220120970

